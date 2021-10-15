A video reportedly reveals White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci talking about the "China" virus and global vaccines weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic.

LifeSite News featured an October 2019 video unearthed from the Milken Institute YouTube Channel involving Fauci and a panel of other health experts in a discussion on "the quest for a universal vaccine" for influenza that is mRNA-based. The premise on the "universal" vaccine at that time is that there was "no great threat to global health, security, and the economy" besides the possibility of a flu "that could spark the next global pandemic."

Part of the discussion involved the consensus of the "disruptive" way of quickly making vaccines that is said to be needed "urgently." The New Yorker Staff Writer Michael Specter asked the panel of the possibility of blowing up the system. Specter pointed out that making vaccines have never become faster than how they were developed seven decades ago when so many innovations have taken place since then.

"I mean obviously, we can't just turn off the spigot on the system we have and then say, hey, everyone in the world should get this new vaccine that we haven't given to anyone yet. But there must be some way. We live in a world where I can download whatever song I want onto my phone at command, and we grow vaccines the way we did 70 years ago," Specter said.

Specter also asked the panel on the possibility of creating vaccines quickly, such as within a couple of hours. He was addressed by Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority Director Rick Bright that such a thing is possible through the mRNA technology.

"It is not too crazy to think that an outbreak of a novel Avian virus could occur in China somewhere, we could get the RNA sequence from that, beam it to a number of regional centers, if not local, if not even in your home at some point, and print those vaccines on a patch and self-administer," Bright said.

In the course of the discussion, the panel highlighted the seriousness of influenza and the number of people who actually die from it each year but nothing is being done on it. Fauci raised that people are actually afraid of it but there is a wrong perception on the disease circulating among people.

"There isn't anybody that's afraid of influenza. (There is) a misperception that it is not a serious disease," Fauci remarked.

"So we really do have a problem of how the world perceives influenza and it's going to be very difficult to change that, unless you do it from within and say, 'I don't care what your perception is, we're gonna address the problem in a disruptive way, and in an iterative way, because you do need both," he added.

The panel discussion hosted by the Milken Institute occurred in October 28-29, 2019 while COVID-19 spread began in November- just weeks later. While Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine contract with Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was signed on December 2019. The contract stipulated that "mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates [are] developed and jointly owned" by both parties.

Watch the panel pushing for "universal" vaccines against "any influenza virus" as if flu is the most dangerous thing on the planet:

In March, Christianity Daily reported that an investigation revealed Fauci had links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology experiments that led to the COVID-19 pandemic. These experiments or "gain-of-function" research, Kentucky Senator Rand Paul stressed during a Senate Hearing in May, makes Fauci "culpable" for the entire COVID-19 pandemic.