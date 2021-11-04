President Joe Biden's vaccine mandates has reportedly caused American Airlines to cancel 2,000 flights over the weekend.

Right Side Broadcasting Network reported that Texas-based American Airlines, the country's major airline, has canceled 2,000 flights due to the vaccine mandate leading to a loss in profit of $75 million. Accordingly, American Airline's compliance to the government's mandate has led the company to experience insufficient manpower to run its operations over the weekend.

"American Airlines cancels over 2,000 flights due to 'staffing' issues amid vaccine mandate," RSBN announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

The news comes despite American Airlines announcing last week that they would be ready to "welcome" international travelers beginning November 8 to various global destinations including the United States and United Kingdom.

"When the U.S. reopens to more international travelers on Nov. 8, we'll be ready to welcome you back and help you reconnect with your friends, family, and favorite destinations around the world. With our partners, we offer nearly six times more flights between the U.S. and the U.K. and almost three times as many flights between the U.S. and Spain as any other alliance," American Airlines said.

Tens of thousands of passengers were affected over the weekend when the company canceled more than 2,000 of its flights that American Airlines attributed to "staffing problems" and "high winds." RSBN explained that Biden's "tyrannical vaccine mandates" have caused the company to have "chaotic airline schedules" for a month already.

American Airlines, however, is not alone in this experience. Last October, Southwest Airlines also encountered staffing problems when their employees objected to the vaccine mandates pointing that it is a "blatant violation of medical choice and individual liberty," which in turn also led to thousands of flights being canceled.

Southwest Airlines, however, denied that the vaccine mandates had anything to do with their flight cancellations. The company said that they encountered a variety of issues that led to the "operational difficulties."

"Aware of operational difficulties affecting Southwest Airlines today due to a number of issues, but we can say with confidence that our Pilots are not participating in any official or unofficial job actions," Southwest Airlines said.

Southwest Airlines eventually removed their policy of unpaid leaves for unvaccinated members of their staff after the incident. The company then provided personnel the leeway to apply for a religious or medical exemption to the vaccination mandate.

American Airlines is anticipated to do the same considering rumors have surfaced on numerous flight attendants not reporting for work and resisting company requirements to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. There were actually 1,800 flight attendants returning to work on Monday from their leaves though reasons for doing is unclear.

Ironically, the Biden Administration claimed last month that pushing global vaccination will solve high inflation and unemployment rate. The Biden Administration, through White House Secretary Jen Psaki, explained that inflation will decrease since, like in America, the economy is getting better with progress experienced as businesses have opened and as unemployment rate has gone down by 10%.

A matter Tennesee Senator Marsha Blackburn contradicted as she introduced a new legislation to protect essential workers from being removed from employment for not complying to Biden's vaccine mandate. Blackburn stressed that the vaccine mandate would only add to the employment "shortage."

"President Biden should be doing everything possible to encourage Americans to show up to work. Instead, Biden's plan is to implement a vaccine mandate that could force countless Americans to be fired," Blackburn said.