President Joe Biden is pushing for global vaccination, claiming that it will be the answer to the rising inflation plaguing the nation..

One America News Network said in a tweet on Sunday that Biden's solution to inflation is worldwide vaccination. OANN's tweet led to a report of their Chief White House Correspondent Chanel Rion on how the "Biden administration doubles down on vaccine mandate and continues to spin the narrative that massive inflation is a sign of a healthy economy."

"Biden admin: Vaxxing entire world is solution to inflation," OANN announced.

According to Trading Economics data as of October 13, the annual inflation rate in the United States has reached its 13-year high last September 2021 at 5.4% from 5.3 the previous month. The inflation rate is said to be the result of the cost of shelter that has risen to 3.2% in September versus the 2.8% in August, the cost of food that similarly rose to 4.6% from 3.7%, and other factors include new vehicles and energy.

OANN's Rion said in her report that in the United States there is a "supply chain disaster" that has never been yet seen. She highlighted that the inflation rate is "four times higher than last year's." But pointed out that White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said these are signs of a "healthy economy."

"Food prices are now 5% higher from last year, gas is at a seven year high, inflation is rising at double the expected pace, and the U.S. is careening toward a supply chain disaster unlike anything seen in recent memory, yet to all these, The White House holds firm these are all signs of a healthy economy," Rion stressed.

Her report then showed footage of Psaki during a press conference stating that the inflation is a result of progress in the economy. The said press conference took place last October 14 at The White House's James S. Brady Press Briefing Room when a reporter asked the White House Press Secretary regarding the tweet of Ron Klain stating that inflation is an issue of the "high class."

Psaki responded in elaborating that Klain took out of context the tweet of former Chairman of Economic Advisers Jason Furman who raised that the problems currently faced in America are "high class problems" that resulted from the unemployment rate of 10%.

"We're at this point because the unemployment rate has come down and been cut in half, because people are buying more goods, because people are traveling, and because demand is up, and because the economy is turning back on," Psaki said.

"So, Jason Furman, of course, is more than capable of speaking or tweeting for himself, obviously, and providing any additional context. But what the point is here is that--is that we are at this point because we've made progress in the economy, and what would be worse, in our view, is if the unemployment rate was at 10 percent, people were out of work, hundreds of thousands of people were still dying of COVID, and people weren't able to lose their homes. So, that's the full context," she explained.

On the resolution to the rising inflation, Biden Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo seconded Psaki's statement and revealed the high prices is "part of the transitioning economy" from the pandemic that would be addressed through vaccination.

"That's exactly why the president was focused in the American Rescue Plan in ensuring that we got stimulus in the hands of the American people so they'd be able to buy the products that they need. But obviously the only way we could get to a place we can work around this transition is if every one in America and around the world gets vaccinated," Adeyemo told Rion in an interview.

Adeyemo's statements echo Biden's constant push for vaccination mandates that benefits "only the very rich."