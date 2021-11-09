Former POTUS Donald Trump recently shared that he will "probably" wait for the conclusion of the 2022 midterm elections before he formally decides whether he will seek reelection in 2024 or not. He reassured his fans however that he continues to ponder on the decision.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see," Trump said in an exclusive interview with Fox News. "I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms."

Trump said that the timing was "probably appropriate," but backtracked and said that just because there is a timeline, it does not mean he will stick to it. He remarked, "It's probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made."

Trump added that he was confident that many other qualified GOP leaders are waiting on his decision on whether he will seek reelection. The Republican leader, who will be 79 in 2024, said that "a lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they're not going to run if I run."

The 75 year old said that there are "a lot...[of] very well named" GOP White House hopefuls, but almost all of them told him that "they'll never run" if he seeks reelection in 2024. As for his Vice President, Trump said that there's "a lot of great people" in the GOP to consider.

Trump however, did not seem to appear keen on teaming up with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who he described as a "good man." He seemed to favor former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who he described as a woman who "every once in a while goes off the rails but returns. He added that Haley already told him she would not run if he decided to, which he thought was "a good sign of respect."

Republican leaders over the weekend expressed their confidence that they would take the White House in 2024 no matter who eventually becomes the GOP presidential hopeful. During the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas this past weekend, Republican lawmakers and presidential contenders expressed positivity in taking back America, especially in the face of President Joe Biden's dissatisfactory approval ratings.

Among the hot topics spoken about during the event was critical race theory, Israeli relations, Biden's oppressive vaccine mandates, and former President Trump's leadership.

According to ABC News, GOP presidential hopefuls who gave speeches during the event included former Vice President Mike Pence, Gov. DeSantis, Florida's Sen. Rick Scott, Texas' Sen. Ted Cruz, and South Dakota's Gov. Kristi Noem. In a video address, Trump said, "We will win back the House. We will win back the Senate and we will win back in 2024 that beautiful white building sometimes referred to as the White House."