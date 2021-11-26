A professor in Virginia has agreed to resign after his controversial statements defending pedophiles and normalizing attraction to minors.

Allyn Walker made headlines earlier this month after he argued that sexual attraction to minors isn't necessarily immoral. The Virginia university assistant professor, who identifies as "non-binary," was promoting his problematic book, "A Long Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity" when he commented on how sexual predators who target minors should not be called "pedophiles" and instead be called "minor-attracted persons" or MAPS.

Walker was an sociology and criminal justice assistant professor at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, an educational institution that was forced to distance itself from his recent controversy.

Earlier this month, Walker claimed that not all "pedophiles" are sex offenders, reasoning that there are "a lot of misconceptions about attractions towards minors." He added that one cannot simply label individuals based on their sexual desires because "no one can control who they're attracted to at all."

ODU then announced that they were placing Walker on administrative leave after the controversy he caused over his attempts at normalizing pedophilia. The university said in a statement that "Reactions to Dr. Walker's research and book have led to concerns for their safety and that of the campus. Furthermore, the controversy over Dr. Walker's research has disrupted the campus and community environment and is interfering with the institution's mission of teaching and learning."

This week, the Virginia university has decided to finally cut ties with Walker, announcing that the 34 year old educator will be stepping down from his role as assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice, the New York Post reported. For days, the university has been facing calls to fire Walker after his attempts at using terminology that destigmatizes sex offenders. A Change.org petition is close to reaching its 15,000 to have Walker removed from his teaching position.

"Old Dominion University students who support this petition are in agreement that Dr. Allyn Walker's, an assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at ODU, views about minor attraction are unacceptable and we want them removed from ODU staff," the petition read. "Dr. Walker uses the term 'MAP,' which is an umbrella term for minor attracted persons. We want to be clear that this is pedophilia and should not be considered a sexual preference."

The petition also said that Walker's position as a teacher of sociology and criminal justice is worrisome for students and parents because his views "will [affect] the next generation in a negative way." Walker, on the other hand, played the trans card, accusing the media of "mischaracterizing" his research "partly on the basis of my trans identity." He lamented that "multiple threats" have been made against him and the campus community.

Meanwhile, ODU President Brian O. Hemphill said that Walker leaving his role as professor is the "best way to move forward."

As per CBN News, American Conservative writer Rod Dreher cautioned against "considering pedophilia just one more 'sexual orientation,'" but acknowledged that pedophilias who are looking to resist acting out on their desires do need support and resources. But he warned that the idea of establishing "civil rights" for pedophilias must be "crushed right now, without apology."