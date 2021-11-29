A new study from the Charlotte Lozier Institute has presented evidence for the need for more abortion pill safety protocols and legislation. The longitudinal cohort study found that there has been at least a 500% increase in abortion-related emergency room visits after chemical abortions between 2002 and 2015.

The study was conducted on women living in 17 states that provide Medicaid funding for abortion for girls over 13 years of age who had an abortion and an emergency room visit within 30 days after the chemical abortion.

According to WND, the study showed a dramatic rise in the rate of chemical abortions relative to total abortions. This ratio saw an increase from just 4.4% to 34.1% between 2002 and 2015. This statistic is a reflection of a similar trend within the general population.

The Charlotte Lozier Institute study also found that women who had chemical abortions were more at risk for an emergency room visit for any reason by up to 22%. Moreover, these same women who had chemical abortions were also at a 53% greater risk of an ER visit specifically for an abortion-related reason.

Researchers found that the rate of ER visits for chemical abortions is growing more rapidly versus the rate of ER visits related to surgical abortions. It revealed that ER visits after a surgical abortion rose by 315% versus 507% for chemical abortion. In addition, women who had a chemical abortion followed by a second abortion of any type within the next year were more than twice as likely to require emergency treatment.

Researchers also found that many abortion-related ER visits were miscoded as treatment for a spontaneous miscarriage. Study co-author Dr. Donna Harrison argued that there must be an intervention because women are often instructed by abortion providers to tell emergency doctors that they are experiencing a natural miscarriage, which poses a danger to the mother.

"Not telling the ER of a recent chemical abortion could lead to costly, painful, or even fatal mistakes. For example, a woman who had a recent chemical abortion will still have a positive pregnancy test," Dr. Harrison explained. "If the ER doctor does not see a pregnancy within her uterus, the doctor might take the woman for a completely unnecessary emergency surgery to look for an ectopic pregnancy."

Dr. Harrison explained that chemical abortion drugs may also suppress the immune system and emergency care doctors who are unaware of a recent chemical abortion would not think to checn for a "rapidly fatal infection associated with chemical abortion," which is dangerous for the patient.

Pro-life advocates are arguing for more safety regulations for the abortion pill, given the dangers it poses to women. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administraiton (FDA) believes otherwise, letting women to self-assess gestational age and "try to navigate the maze of pre-existing conditions and other situations in which the abortion pill is contraindicated," which may result in complications or even death.