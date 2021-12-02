Pro-life organization Live Action released actual photos of abortion victims on the eve of the United States Supreme Court hearing on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

Live Action, an organization founded by renowned pro-life advocate Lila Rose, posted on Tuesday ten images about abortion in the hope of changing the minds of those who advocate and undertake it.

"These photos show the truth about abortion," Live Action tweeted on November 30.

These photos show the truth about abortion.https://t.co/l9LgzfKzkr — Live Action (@LiveAction) November 30, 2021

The United States Supreme Court announced in July that it will hear oral arguments on the constitutionality of state bans against abortion for pregnancies 15 weeks and beyond through the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson. The case is actually against the state of Mississippi for its Gestational Age Act.

In July, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch asked the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade through a brief detailing why it is "egregiously wrong." She cited the Science of the unborn through the developmental stages happening to it until it is already humanly complete as early as 12 weeks.

Live Action's images on abortion seemingly echoed Fitch's brief but in a visual way, making it more powerful to "propel movements." The said photos belong to second trimester abortion victims that contradict claims that preborn children are mere "clumps of cells" or "tissue."

The pro-life organization pointed to Science that confirms the humanity of the unborn and the lies made by the abortion industry on it that has led to laws in the United States supporting the death of the unborn.

"Science affirms that preborn children aren't 'clumps of cells' or 'tissue,' but human beings who are capable of more than we ever imagined. The abortion industry's lies surrounding fetal development can be tossed aside thanks to advancements in science and technology. Although science and reason tell us that preborn children are human beings, it is legal in the U.S. to kill these children up until the moment of birth," Life News highlighted.

Life News explained that the photos were taken from abortions conducted at the University of Wisconsin Hospital almost 40 years ago. The remains of the said children were actually "smuggled" by a local pathology lab who then gave it to Citizens for a Pro-life Society so that proper burial could be given to them.

The photos, which were provided by the Pro Life Society and Images of Abortion are truly graphic and warning is given to the faint of heart. Some of the children, those at 18 weeks of gestation, are discolored or have grayish skin due to burning from the saline solution used for their abortion.

Accordingly, saline solution results to more instances of children being born alive. The saline solutions is inserted into the mother's womb with the intention of literally burning the child alive slowly, allowing it to "feel pain at an extreme level" and "to die before the mother gives birth to a stillborn baby."

The other photos show children who were aborted at 21 weeks and 24 weeks of gestation using the prostaglandin procedure, which uses the chemical hormone prostaglandin. This procedure kills the unborn because the chemical induces violent labor that is premature. Nonetheless, Live Action said, there are "many children aborted using this method" who "have survived."