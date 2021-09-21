Finally, the United States Supreme Court has set a date for the hearing of the controversial case that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Life News reported that the schedule for the hearing of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case has been set on December 1 and will be held in person but closed to the public. A live audio feed will be made available to the public for those wishing to participate in the hearing. The decision for the said hearing is expected to be released next year in June.

In May, the Supreme Court has decided to determine the right of states to ban abortions for pregnancies 15 weeks beyond in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. The lawsuit was filed against the state of Mississippi for enacting the ban on abortions for such pregnancies.

The state of Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court in July to overturn Roe v. Wade by reviewing the constitutionality of the Dobbs v. Jackson case through Attorney General Lynn Fitch. In a 49-page brief, Fitch called the rulings on Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood as "egregiously wrong."

"On a sound understanding of the Constitution, the answer to the question presented in this case is clear, and the path to that answer is straight. Under the Constitution, may a State prohibit elective abortions before viability? Yes. Why? Because nothing in constitutional text, structure, history, or tradition supports a right to abortion," Fitch underscored in the brief.

Fitch's statements actually echo 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge James Ho's statement that abortion is not supported by the constitution and is never a "right."

"Nothing in the text or original understanding of the Constitution established a right to an abortion. Rather, what distinguishes abortion from other matters of health care policy in America--and uniquely removes abortion police from the democratic process established by our Founders--is Supreme Court precedent," Ho pointed out in May.

Life News revealed, in line with the set schedule of hearing on the case, Fitch is looking forward to convince the court that Roe v. Wade needs to be overturned. Fitch raised that the court has already "acknowledged that states have the authority to promote legitimate interests" which include the protection of women's health and life. However, Fitch stressed, Roe v. 'Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood denies "elected leaders the ability to do so."

The Supreme Court's review of the constitutionality of the Dobbs v. Jackson case has threatened Democrats for it might overturn Roe v. Wade. In retaliation, the Democrats announced in May that they will push for court packing should such a thing happen.

Meanwhile, a group of Christians have sent the United States Supreme Court an amicus brief highlighting 4D ultrasound images to show updated scientific findings to help them in their decision for the Dobbs v. Jackson case. The group, composed of three women doctors, underscored that "viability" nowadays mean differently during the time Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood were decided on.

"But the development of fetal ultrasound revolutionized our understanding of the fetus. Technological advances since Roe and Casey have allowed for widespread use and better-quality images, giving the public a growing appreciation of the fetus in utero," the doctors stressed to highlight that the unborn baby is in fact "human."