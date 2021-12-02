Mainstream media networks are worried that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the "strong new conservative majority" in the United States Supreme Court as it holds the oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case.

The Media Research Center's NewsBusters said that three media networks showed great alarm as the "strong new conservative majority" and on the "solidly conservative" Supreme Court reviews the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson.

Accordingly, the three networks did not identify who in the Supreme Court are actually "solid" or "strong" liberals.

The said media networks are ABC, CBS News, and NBC News. ABC's Good Morning America journalists were the most alarmed such that they warned the show's viewers that Roe v. Wade is threatened because of the hearing on Dobbs.

"Roe vs. Wade on the line. The Supreme Court set to hear the biggest challenge to abortion rights in decades," NewsBusters quoted the show's co-host Michael Strahan in saying.

While ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran commented on Mississippi's request from the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, pertaining to the brief sent by Attorney General Lynn Fitch in July. Moran pointed out that the request may be approved considering the justices are a majority conservative thanks to appointments made by former President Donald Trump.

"Mississippi has asked the justices point blank to overturn Roe vs. Wade and this comes before a court with a strong new conservative majority, including three justices appointed by former President Trump." Moran said.

"That many legal observers says is more sympathetic to abortion opponents than any court maybe ever," he added in reference to the justices.

The same concerns were raised by NBC News' Today through Justice Correspondent Pete Williams who raised that the Dobbs v. Jackson case is a much-awaited case of pro-life activists.

"It's the case that opponents of abortion have long been waiting for and women's groups have been dreading and it comes before a solidly conservative lineup of justices," Williams remarked.

"Two consistent defenders of abortion rights, Anthony Kennedy, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are gone, replaced by Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett," he added.

NewsBusters highlighted that Williams only spoke about the justices being "solidly conservative" but did not mention Kennedy and Ginsberg as liberals considering their "abortion extremism."

CBS Mornings' Jan Crawford, who is the network's national and legal correspondent, similarly called on the justices being conservative and appointed by Trump.

"With three new conservative justices all appointed by former President Trump who supported overturning Roe, some see this case as their best chance," Crawford said.

Crawford said that according to a CBS News poll, many Americans want abortion to stay although there should be restrictions.

"A CBS News poll found a two to one majority supports keeping Roe V. Wade in place with some Americans saying that that would be a backwards step for women. But if Roe is overturned, most Americans say there should still be some restrictions on abortion," Crawford disclosed.

ABC's Moran also cited the said poll in their program, but made no mention of the restrictions Americans want on abortion.

"But the majority of Americans, they want Roe vs. Wade to stand," Moran said.

NewsBusters underscored in its report that none of the said networks put a spotlight on how the United States has no limits on abortion, but other liberal nations such as France have.

"No mention, on any of the networks, just how out of step America is on abortion. Many European countries, including the generally liberal France, limit elective abortion to 12 weeks," it said.