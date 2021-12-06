Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch urgently requested prayers over the United States Supreme Court to decide in favor of life in line with the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case oral arguments last Dec. 1.

Renowned counsel for various pro-life organizations and 40 Days for Life Founder David Bereit said in a Facebook post on Friday that Fitch asked for continuous prayers while the justices decide on the fate not only of the case but on abortion in the United States.

"URGENT! Please PRAY and, if you feel led, FAST. The Supreme Court is expected to discuss and vote on the Dobbs v. Jackson case TODAY (even though the decision will likely not be handed down publicly until late June 2022). When I was talking with Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Wednesday evening after the oral arguments, she asked for ongoing prayers as the justices make their decision. May God grant wisdom to chief justice John Roberts, and associate justices Clarence Thomas, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett," Bereit said.

Bereit, who was in Washington DC "with thousands of other pro-lifers" urging the justices to "put God's law first" and "overturn the unjust Roe v. Wade decision," witnessed Fitch "courageously championed life" during the oral arguments on the Dobbs v. Jackson case. Fitch also spoke "outside the U.S. Supreme Court" in unity with the pro-lifers.

Fitch is an instrumental figure in the move to overturn Roe v. Wade through the landmark case Dobbs v. Jackson, which the Supreme Court in May agreed to review in line with the constitutionality of states banning abortions for pregnancies 15 weeks and beyond. Fitch raised through the brief she sent the Supreme Court in July how "egregiously wrong" Roe v. Wade is. Fitch's 49-paged brief pushes Americans, especially the United States Court justices, to face the facts on abortion in the light of technological advancements that show the humanity of the unborn.

On Wednesday, Fitch expressed hopes that the United States would be entering a "new chapter" as the justices comes to terms with reality on abortion and decide to truly empower women by choosing life.

"Today, we start a new chapter in American history, leaving behind the false premise that abortion levels the playing field for women. We can empower women AND promote life. This is our message to the Justices and the world that is watching," Fitch tweeted.

Fitch explained that Roe v. Wade is "frozen" in time and there is a need to update the country's policy on abortion by giving the people back the power to make policies on it. Fitch's statement refers to the states being able to make such policies in response to the demands of its citizens on it, which is what Mississippi did through its Gestational Age Act--the very law reviewed by the Supreme Court last Wednesday through the Dobbs v. Jackson case.

"Abortion policy has been frozen in 1973 & it is time our laws caught up. It is time for the unelected judges of this Court to release abortion policymaking back to the people & the representatives they elect. It is a job the Constitution gives the people & we are ready to do it," Fitch stressed in succeeding tweet.

"The Dobbs case is about returning important policy decisions to the states and it starts with us here today. Many are gathered in Jackson, MS to watch this historic moment," she added.

Fitch also elaborated that "Roe and Casey shackle states to a view of facts that is decades out of date" and stressed that "it's time to #EmpowerWomenPromoteLife."

Among the thousands that gathered outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday were pro-life students that Fitch recognized for their "tremendous efforts" in the work of empowering women and promoting life nationally. The peaceful gathering of both pro-lifers and pro-choice camps outside the Supreme Court in their respective areas, as per Fitch, showed that the country is ready to debate on the issue on abortion once the courts have empowered them to do so.

"I want to thank the thousands of Americans who came to the Supreme Court yesterday to peacefully and respectfully demonstrate on both sides. The people are ready to have this tough debate about abortion policy when the Court frees them up to do so," Fitch highlighted in Twitter on Thursday.

Accordingly, there were many pro-lifers across the country and even Canada who gathered online to show their sign of support for overturning Roe v. Wade. Fitch revealed that there were "530 watch parties in 50 states, D.C., and Canada" totaling 55,000 people who "watched the livestream" while oral arguments were being done in the Supreme Court for the Dobbs v. Jackson case.