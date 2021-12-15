In a heartwarming turn of events, a man played a hymn on his piano after a tornado destroyed his house in Kentucky.

This is a beautiful example of the well-known phrase in the Bible "peace that surpasses understanding," which is found in Philippians 4:7. And this, Associated Press anchor and reporter Cassandra Webb shared on Twitter.

"MUST WATCH: A man from #Kentucky lost his home after the #tornado Yet, here he sits at his piano playing the @Gaithermusic tune, "There's Something About That Name." The peace that passes understanding," the caption is reads.

Although the roof of this man's house has practically collapsed and the sky can be seen directly above him, he is still able to sit in his home and peacefully play a hymn.

As of publishing, the moving video has received more than 6,100 retweets, more than 1,000 quote tweets, and more than 18,900 likes on Twitter.

"Makes you wonder what can give a man that kind of peace," commented Joel Abbott, who also shared the touching video as well as the hymn lyrics on Not The Bee.

Earlier reports indicate that dozens of tornadoes ravaged several of America's states, taking dozens of lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Various groups sent teams to help rescue people and meet their needs, including Samaritan's Purse, which sent several response teams to different areas.

One particular survivor that made the news is a 37-year-old man named Mark Saxton, who miraculously survived being buried under debris when a tornado destroyed the Mayfield Consumer Products factory. Saxton recalled how he called his wife, Courtney, who kept encouraging him to live, saying "God will work it out, be strong, don't give up, keep fighting."

Mark Saxton's story, and that of the Kentucky man's act of worship to God despite the loss, is indeed very encouraging.

Bits about "There's Something About That Name"

According to Christian Music and Hymns, "Jesus, There's Something About That Name" was written and composed by Bill and Gloria Gaither. Bill was 34 years old and Gloria was 28 years old when they wrote this song together in 1970.

It was reportedly written after the loss of grandparents and the onset of their own parenthood. Dealing with all of these issues, as well as family illness, the Gaithers reportedly penned the lyrics that sustained their faith in the face of their fears and anxieties.

"Jesus is the name that billions of people in this world turn to when they face all sorts of challenges. Christians going through wars such as the war in the Middle East turn to this name for safety. Where else would they go when going through such crises that they have no control over but to Master, Savior, Jesus," the source noted.

In another Christian blog by The Preacher, he said that although the name of Jesus gives hope, serenity, and comfort to people who believe in him, it annoys and frustrates people who don't believe in him.

Christians today, he said, including celebrities like Britt Hume, Tim Tebow, and Phil Robertson, have had the same experience as early Christians.

As an example, he cited the account of Peter and John in Acts 4 in which they were arrested after they healed a man and told people about Jesus. The Preacher said that the name of Jesus angered the rulers and the people who didn't believe in Jesus, so the council commanded them not to talk about Jesus.

"2,000 years later the controversy continues," he said. "Saying 'I thank God' on national TV doesn't spark the same reaction as invoking the name of Jesus. Why? Because 'God' may mean anything or anyone to the hearer. Some ethereal Being. Allah. Or another deity. But Jesus is specific. Jesus was a real person. He lived a perfect live. Called his followers to holiness. And claimed equality with God.

"There's just something special about that name!" he proclaimed.