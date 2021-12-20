Samaritan's Purse President Franklin Graham expressed gratitude to former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, who joined him over the weekend during their cleanup efforts of the deadly tornadoes' aftermath in Mayfield, Kentucky.

"Thank you to former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Second Lady Karen Pence for coming to Mayfield, KY, today to serve with our Samaritan's Purse volunteers assisting tornado victims. What an encouragement this was to residents who have been through so much and to those volunteering," Graham wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"Thank you to the Pences for showing the love of Jesus Christ in the aftermath of this deadly storm," he added.

Graham disclosed that Pence visited to encourage the volunteers of the cleanup for their efforts, which is days away from Christmas. Pence acknowledged the "compassion" shown by the volunteers and Samaritan's Purse to those affected by the tornadoes.

"We just wanted to come down and say thank you. Thanks for putting hands and feet to your faith. When we saw this, it broke our hearts. We knew immediately that Samaritan's Purse would be here. It is very moving for us to see you put your faith into action. Thank you for serving. It is even more moving for me to think that you're doing this during Christmas week. Your work here with volunteers from across the country is a testimony to your compassion," Graham quoted Pence in stating.

CBN News said hundreds of Samaritan's Purse volunteers have helped at least 140 families recover in disaster recovery operations launched immediately last week. Recovery involves providing emotional support to hurting families attended to by dozens of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response Team chaplains trained in crisis management and debriefing.

As previously reported, Samaritan's Purse was one of the organizations that immediately responded to the states in the South and Midwest affected by the more than 30 tornadoes that ravaged overnight on December 10. Hundreds were killed during the onslaught while many where injured and entire communities of structures and houses were leveled to the ground by the tornadoes.

Samaritan's Purse has deployed staff for disaster relief to aid victims, initially, and, thereafter, for cleanups, such as in Truman, Arkansas and Mayfield, Kentucky. Their Arkansas team said last week that their volunteers have already started cutting trees and tarping houses damaged by the storm.

Meanwhile, Pence confirmed his visit to Mayfield through a tweet on Saturday that included photos showing his time spent with the volunteers, as well as, personally aiding in the cleanup. A photo also showed that Pence visited a memorial made by residents in honor of those who died during the storm, which is filled with flowers, some candles, and pictures of the deceased.

Pence also asked the public to pray for those affected by the tornadoes and to help through donations given to Samaritan's Purse, directing people to their online fundraiser.

"@KarenPence & I were honored to join the @SamaritansPurse volunteers with @EdwardG1911 in Mayfield, Kentucky today after the devastating tornadoes," Pence said.

"Keep all those affected in your prayers and to Help In Jesus' Name," he added.