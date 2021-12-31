Singer and worship leader Sean Feucht underlined the need of turning to God at a time of national instability, calling Him "the answer and the hope for America."

In an interview on Fox News Primetime on Tuesday, Feucht reminisced on his attempts to preach the Word of God to as many people as possible while local governments throughout the United States enforced worship restrictions almost two years into the coronavirus outbreak, the Christian Post noted.

But as a "missionary, artist, speaker, author [and] activist," Feucht proceeded to launch the "Let Us Worship" initiative, which planned a series of outdoor worship activities during a period when coronavirus regulations restricted in-person church services and, in some instances, held people back from worshiping through corporate singing.

Ben Domenech of Fox News interviewed Feucht about his next tour, which he said will begin in Miami on New Year's Eve.

Domenech asked Feucht "why was it important for you to make sure that that still happened?" after noting how many government officials appeared to believe it wasn't all that necessary that people really be able to assemble and worship together.

"It wasn't America that founded religious liberty, religious liberty founded America," said Feucht.

"It's essential to who we are."

Religious freedom, he stressed, is even more critical "especially in a time of a pandemic; especially in a time where there's such division and there's such isolation."

"We got to get together, we got to worship, we got to seek God. He is the answer and the hope for America," he proclaimed.

Both men also bemoaned the fact that many of their fellow believers chose to "go along with the policies that were put in place without any kind of objection.

"We sing these songs, we preach these sermons and yet, when the moment comes, when we got to practice them, it's like people were ... deserted, they just ... fell at the feet of the government," remarked Feucht.

As for "The Let Us Worship movement," Feucht maintained that it is not political in character.

"This is not political, this is biblical," he said. "We have a mandate as believers, we've been doing it for 2,000 years. We've been gathering together ... despite pandemics and persecution and fear and crazy tyrannical governors like we have here in California."

In fact, during the weeks after George Floyd's death in May 2020, Feucht explained how the Let Us Worship movement organized gatherings in riot-torn cities around the country. At the time, over 20 people were killed and numerous businesses and residences were set on fire as a result of violent unrest throughout the country.

On why they remain persistent despite pushbacks, Feucht noted that there are "people getting saved, people getting healed, people giving their life to Jesus, getting rid of their addictions."

"I mean, this is why we did this. This is why we launched Let Us Worship, and we're not stopping now," he asserted.

The Let Us Worship gatherings are set to occur in 11 states in 2022.