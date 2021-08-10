A day after a troubling assault on a Christian prayer event in Portland, Oregon, Christians again gathered to sing and praise God in the same place.

The video, which was shared by a reporter for The Daily Sneed, showed how a huge mob of antifa with "shields and guns" attacked a peaceful Christian prayer and worship gathering on the waterfront, but with no intervention from police.

The chain of tweets also said that, according to eyewitnesses, the antifa tossed the sound equipment of the Christian group into the Willamette River. Participants, including children, were injured during the assault. After attacking the participants in the Christian prayer gathering, the Antifa also reportedly took their food and water.

Despite irrefutable evidence, Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec said that certain media sources are still twisting the Antifa event by saying that it was not directed at Christians.

"I see deceitful journalists trying to gaslight that it was not a Christian event that Antifa attacked yesterday in Portland. Here is the flyer for the event, featuring Polish Christian pastor @ArturPawlowski1," he tweeted with a photo of the event poster.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski, senior pastor of the Fortress of Adullam Church in Calgary, Canada who came to public prominence earlier this year for allegedly breaching public health regulations on in-house church services, was also reportedly pepper sprayed in the face.

"The fearless church has left the building!"

This was tweeted by worship leader Sean Feucht of Bethel Church, who, according to CBN News, led the next day's gathering.

"Members of Antifa showed up in Portland last night to threaten, harass, bully and intimidate us," Feucht said in his tweet yesterday. "A mom and her baby were tear-gassed. Antifa stood 10 feet from me as we lifted our voices in praise, but we didn't back down. We kept worshipping and God moved powerfully!"

But there is a silver lining. According to Feucht, one Antifa member who initially planned to cause trouble decided to commit his life to Jesus.

"One member of Antifa who came to disrupt our service was SAVED giving his life to Jesus! It's a time for a BOLD & BELIEVING church!" Feucht shared on Twitter. "God has not given us a Spirit of fear but of POWER & GRACE! The Church is on the move and the gates of hell will not prevail against it!"

This rare but beautiful event persuaded Feucht that churches should not back down against threats. He also stressed the need to preach the Gospel unapologetically everywhere.

"People are scared, addicted, lonely, suicidal and hopeless - AND WE HAVE THE HOPE OF THE WORLD INSIDE OF US!!!" he wrote in a follow up tweet.

CBN News reported that this all occurred as Antifa hurled sharp things like needles and other objects at those gathered. According to journalist Andy Ngô, the Antifa were incessant in their attacks. They reportedly assaulted Christians as they left the gathering.

Feucht uploaded a video snapshot of their gathering on YouTube. It brought a multitude of Christians to pray and sing praises to God.