Following observations on the cause of Kamala Harris' waning popularity, a former professor advised that the officials elected in high office should possess certain qualifications and skills.

In November, a poll revealed that Harris garnered an approval rating of only 27.8% and disapproval score of 51.2%. The rating, which is described "historic," showed that the current vice president is the least popular among all the officials holding this post in 50 years.

Drawing his advice from factors that led to the success of elected officials like Abraham Lincoln, Paul Swamidass, a retired Auburn University professor, highlighted that voters must judge a candidate based on three aspects.

"...people elected to high office could be judged using a long list of practical qualifications and skills. Among them are three essential qualifications and skills associated with successful elected officials: Insight, Accomplishments, and Leadership (IAL). These three qualifications and skills will serve well any person elected to high office," Swamidass wrote on The Christian Post.

He then explained the significance of these factors.

First, insight is necessary to be able to resolve complex issues.

"Insight is revealed when he or she understands, interprets, reasons, and explains a complex issue for the benefit of the public, which lacks insight or needs help in understanding a complex issue or problem," the professor said.

He cited the problem on the Southern border as an example of a complex issue that needs to be explained to the citizens and provided with a solution.

"President Abraham Lincoln was a man of insight. Upon assessing the troubled nation during his time, he insightfully declared slavery must go, whatever the cost. He rallied the nation behind the cause and then led the country to end slavery," he further stated.

Next, accomplishments.

Swamidass said that winning the election multiple times cannot be considered as a "competent" accomplishment, which everyone is looking for following an official's election. He added that the border crisis is a good opportunity for Harris to earn an accomplishment as vice president.

Finally, leadership skills.

The professor pointed out that the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan showed the failure of "American leadership."

"President Lincoln led the nation through a bloody civil war using insight and leadership. Many laid down their life for a noble cause under his leadership. They bought his insight on the problem and its solution - the bloody war," he continued.

Swamidass noted that the rise of Critical Race Theory is influencing the public's judgment on electing a leader. People are elected not because of having the essential factors he mentioned but were gauged based on the "CRT qualifications" such as race, color and gender.

He argued that these qualifications are insufficient basis in choosing officials who have the insight, "competent" accomplishments and leadership to hold office.

As a challenge, the professor urged his readers to reflect on President Lincoln's possible solution on the current border crisis.

"Would he ignore it, fix it, or lead us to a better solution?" he stressed.

Despite his criticism, Swamidass concluded that he still hopes Harris will accomplish what's best for the country while serving her current post.