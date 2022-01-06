Students for Life of America's Institute for Pro-Life Advancement released a shocking report that revealed over 100 Christian colleges and universities across the country have links to pro-abortion giant Planned Parenthood.

The Christian Post said the link pertains to affiliations with a Christian church that has some form of relationship with Planned Parenthood. The Institute for Pro-Life Advancement identified 103 of the 784 academic institutions it analyzed to have such affiliations, which it defined as "an endorsement of abortion violence and an alarming departure from the Christian tradition and biblical values."

Examples of such endorsements include enlisting Planned Parenthood as a student resource (56%) for "Women's Health," such as what the Catholic school Trinity Washington University did; as a place of internship to receive course credit from (31%) or to practice their degrees in gender and women's studies such as what the Iowa-based Luther College and the Presbyterian Illinois College did. Then there are actual partnerships undertaken by the schools (6%), enlisting the abortion giant as a future career opportunity (4%) or as a volunteer opportunity (2%), besides advertising their events in the school's website (1%).

The study, dated December 8 and entitled "Report: Planned Parenthood's Relationship with Christian Colleges and Universities in the United States," raised how "demonstrably dangerous and at odds with Biblical values" maintaining these relationships with Planned Parenthood are for the academic institutions. Most especially since, Planned Parenthood "has a documented history of not reporting the sexual abuse and assault of young women and girls;" is not offering "a large number of pregnant and parenting students" the resources they "actually need;" and for having "racism and eugenic goals."

SFLA's methodology in identifying the infractions these schools have with planned parenthood involved rating them according to their level of affiliation, particularly in the number of infractions. Of the 784 analyzed schools, a combined total of 175 were identified to have infractions (103 initially found to have affiliations and an additional 69 "with infractions").

These schools were then rated accordingly: "A" for no infraction, "B" with one, "C" for two, "D" for three, and "F" for four or more. There are 666 schools rated A and, of the 69 schools with infractions, 37 rated B (39%), 13 rated C (19%), 14 rated D (20%), and 15 rated F (22%).

"The goal of SFLA's Christian Schools Project" is to raise public awareness of Christian schools maintaining relationships with Planned Parenthood in order to encourage infracting schools to restore their Christian values by cutting ties with the abortion giant," the report explained.

"At the time of publication, the number of Christian schools maintaining relationships with Planned Parenthood has dropped to 69 or one in 11 schools, thanks to interventions and awareness facilitated by the Christian Schools Project," it added.

Accordingly, these 69 schools were identified to have active partnerships with Planned Parenthood and to whom SFLA took effort to reach out to and presented the result of their study. SFLA particularly showed who the infractions have particularly affected student beliefs and made them no different with that of non-believers.

"After decades of anti-life infiltration in Christian institutions, research now suggests that the incidence of abortion among churchgoing women is virtually indistinguishable from that of nonbelievers. All Christian colleges and universities should be working to shift this status quo, helping to establish a cultural standard of respect for human life among young people by inculcating biblical pro-life values in their teaching and activities," the SFLA study highlighted.

"To this end, SFLA has reached out to the 69 Christian schools in active partnership with the abortion industry to make them aware of the harms of this partnership and urge them to cut ties with the abortion vendor," it elaborated.