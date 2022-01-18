March For Life announced last week that Christian actor Kirk Cameron is among its speakers for this year's annual event that will be staged in Washington D.C.'s National Mall on January 21.

March for Life made the announcement via an Instagram post featuring a photograph of Hollywood Actor and Director Kirk Cameron with the text "2022 March For Life Rally Speaker."

"We're excited to announce the speaker lineup for the 2022 March for Life!" March For Life posted on January 12.

Cameron has been public on his pro-life stand for years such that he has been featured by international media outlets for it. He has even used his social media account to create awareness on the Planned Parenthood videos and supported the petition for the White House to watch the videos so they can act against the abortion giant's fetal organs business accordingly.

"Are you pro-life? To be responsible and informed, you have likely made yourself watch the Planned Parenthood secret videos of babies being cut up and sold, even though it is difficult This has no doubt sent you into prayer," Cameron said in an August 17, 2015 Facebook post.

"Babies are being carefully delivered intact, dissected, and sold to buyers, and our White House is saying they won't bother to watch the proof. My family is horrified," he added.

Cameron emphasized in the short documentary on his faith journey released by PragerU in an episode of "Stories of Us" that he wanted to "use his platform to advance the good," which he has been doing. The 51-year-old "Growing Pains" sensation is a father of six children: four adopted and two biological whose discovered relationship with God led him to "find true fulfillment in faith and family."

Christianity Daily reported previously that the 2022 March for Life will "proceed as planned" as per the official statement released by March for Life President Jeanne Mancini. The event will begin with a concert by Grammy Award Nominee Matthew West in the morning and a rally at noon that will march to the Supreme Court afterwards. The event is capped off by the Rose Dinner Gala at the Renaissance Hotel. The only thing different this year is the March for Life Expo that is canceled "due to COVID related complications" and the Capitol 101 sessions being merged into one.

"The 49th Annual March for Life, including the rally and pre-rally concert, will go on as planned! Outdoor events are not impacted by the Washington, DC vaccine mandate," March for Life said in their website.

This year's event continues despite the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the new vaccination policies imposed by Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The said policies require proof of vaccination for those entering public establishments. But Mancini said these do not affect the March for Life since it will be an outdoor gathering that will only require the wearing of masks.

"While the March for Life itself is not affected, our indoor events will have a few modifications due to the District of Columbia's current Covid regulations," March for Life's statement said.

Besides Cameron, other speakers gracing the 2022 March for Life include Relationship Matters Founder Toni McFadden, Duck Dynasty's Lisa Robertson, Louisiana Representative Julia Letlow, "Bible In A Year" Podcast Host Fr. Mike Schmitz, Down Syndrome Advocate Katie Shaw, Alliance Defending Freedom General Counsel Kristen Waggoner, New Jersey Representative Chris Smith, Orthodox Church Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association's Cissie Graham Lynch. Schmitz is said to be the main speaker as well in the Rose Dinner Gala.

Mancini said they expect this year's annual event to be truly historic in the face of the pending decision of the United States Supreme Court for Dobbs v. Jackson that many predict will overturn the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the country.

"We are delighted to welcome these incredible speakers to the March for Life. Americans everywhere know that unborn children deserve equal rights and protection under the law. We expect this year's March for Life to be historic with even higher levels of enthusiasm from participants. We are hopeful that, with Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization before the Supreme Court, 2022 will bring us much closer to building the culture of life we have all marched for since Roe v. Wade was tragically imposed on our nation nearly 50 years ago," Mancini said.