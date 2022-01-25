"American Martyrs," a docuseries featuring Christian conservatives cancelled by the Left, was launched by former Maricopa county attorney, Andrew Thomas.

According to WND, the docuseries, which is available via the Liberty Anvil channel on YouTube and Rumble, aims to tackle the failure of churches to help the individuals targeted by the leftists. The first part showcases former Iowa Rep. Steve King, former Illinois State Assistant Coach Kurt Beathard and Iowa restaurant owners, Richard and Betty Odgaard.

King was defeated in his bid for reelection simply out of being misquoted by a journalist over his statement on white supremacy.

"White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization - how did that language become offensive?" the congressman stated.

WND explained that the lawmaker "only meant how ridiculous it is that the meaning of Western civilization is now associated with racism."

However, the Republican House leadership deemed the statement racist and stripped King of his committee assignments. During the party's nomination in the 2020 Iowa primary election, he lost to his rival, Randy Feenstra.

Beathard, on the other hand, lost his job in 2020 when he replaced the poster, stating "Black Lives Matter," he found on his office door.

"All Lives Matter to our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ," he wrote on the replacement.

Afterward, some players reportedly refused to work with Beathard, which caused his firing.

Finally, the Odgaard couple closed their business, the Gortz Haus Gallery, in 2015 after a same-sex couple filed a complaint because the Odgaards declined to host their wedding due to their religious belief.

In a statement to CBN News, Richard argued that he did not want "to participate in celebrating anybody else's sins." Thus the refusal of hosting the event.

They fought the case for more than a year but because of negative publicity and harassment, they eventually agreed to a settlement with the gay couple for $5,000. Within six months after the decision, the Odgaards closed the gallery due to the loss of income.

Thomas said that he was saddened with the churches' lack of response to help the victims. And instead, decided to support those who are "favored by the left."

Further, he noted that the church, which should be helping "canceled" people find jobs, chooses to ignore the problem because of cowardice and self-preservation.

Thomas urged Christian schools to step up and questioned them over not hiring the coach or asking him to speak at graduations.

He then recalled Mike Adams, the professor at University of North Carolina Wilmington who committed suicide after being pushed into early retirement over his tweets.

Thomas declared that the Christians closed their doors on Adams at his darkest hour.

He suggested that the congregants should find other churches if they will not stand up for their members. He also hit the Republicans for not standing up for "canceled" people out of self-preservation.

He recommended for starting a program that will help those who are being "canceled" in the education sector.

"We must meet the left with tactics that are smart, tough and relentless," he pointed out.

However, he did acknowledge that standing for one's belief is "not [for] everyone" but only for a "brave few."

In conclusion, he emphasized that Christian leaders must do what Jesus has commanded them in Matthew 25: 40.

"To avoid being modern day scribes and Pharisees - those leaders denounced by Christ for collaborating with the Romans for their own gain - Christian ministers, priests and other leaders should remember one of Christ's explicit injunctions: 'Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me,'" Thomas stated.