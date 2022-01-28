An editor for publications at the Family Research Council warned against seeking happiness solely based on emotions and outside the will of God, saying that this could lead to unhappiness, wrongdoing and hurt.

Dan Hart, who formerly worked with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, is the Managing Editor for Publications at Family Research Council. He also writes for various media outlets, including The Federalist, The National Catholic Register, National Review, The Stream, First Things and The Christian Post.

"Knowing that ultimate fulfillment can never come on earth, our hunger for it nevertheless drives us to continually seek it. In this pursuit of happiness, it is often our deeply felt emotions and feelings that drive our actions. But as we have seen, unless these feelings are directed toward good things that ultimately come from God, we will not only be chronically unhappy, but we will also end up falling into wrongdoing, hurting ourselves and those around us," he wrote on the Christian Post.

He lamented about the prevalence of no-fault divorce and the rising trend of transgenderism, which proved to have negative consequences to individuals who chose for those and the society as well.

Moreover, he observed that people indulge their feelings even if it means doing things that can result to "brokenness and victimization" such as pornography, intimacy before marriage and adultery. He also noted the "highly-charged feelings" over the race issue in the United States which launched the "Critical Race Theory" policies in schools, refuting the claim that "systemic" racism exists in the country.

Hart emphasized that the people's "right to act on strongly-held feelings" has become damaging and turned into an idol in the American culture.

"While feelings and emotions are an important part of being human, they do not ultimately define us, and we must carefully discern whether or not to act on them. If we want to flourish as a society, it is critical that we have a grounded, biblical perspective on our emotions, which continually shift from day to day like the changing winds," he added.

He shared that happiness plays a significant factor in the American culture, wherein even Thomas Jefferson identified "the pursuit of happiness" as the citizen's "inalienable rights" in the Declaration of Independence.

He said that happiness can be felt in unexpected moments or engaging in pleasurable activities. However, doing things that make people happy does not guarantee happiness.

"This speaks to the ephemeral nature of happiness - it is a gift that is given to us from above. When we grasp for it, it is often just out of our reach. Perhaps this is what Jefferson meant when he wrote of the 'pursuit' of happiness - we seek it because of how good it makes us feel, but we don't always find it," he continued.

Further, he explained that when people examine the Bible, they will discover that happiness is "connected with seeking God and the virtues," as stated in Psalm 146:5, Proverbs 3:13, Psalm 92:4 and Psalm 32:11.

He then stressed that seeking God is important because, as Bishop Barron reportedly said that "nothing in this world finally satisfies the deepest longings of our heart," earthly things that make people happy "inevitably end."

Hart said that the fundamental truth about being human is that people have "a deep desire for lasting happiness which points to something beyond anything this world can offer." He then shared that the explanation for this fact lies in C.S. Lewis' statement on "The Problem of Pain."

In the book, Lewis said that God withholds "settled happiness and security" to people in this world. Though He showers them with some moments of happiness, they "are never safe" because giving them the security they "crave" will teach them "to rest [their] hearts" in the world and negate their need of God. Also, though the LORD allows them to be "refresh[ed]" in their life's journey, He does not want them to "mistake" that the world is their home.

Hart said that God knows the needs and "deep longings" of people's hearts but He also gave them the freedom to follow these longings in the ways they wish. Thus the essence of remaining "anchored" in God's Word and following His laws in the Scripture, so that their emotions and desires will align that of God - "things that are by nature true, good and beautiful."

He went on to say that God blessed people with "unique gifts and talents" which they can use in expressing their "ultimate longing" for Him. However, the LORD commanded them to seek Him first before pursuing these things, as written in Matthew 6:33, because their "ultimate fulfillment" does not from these gifts but from God.

In conclusion, Hart cautioned against "living without God" which he said can lead people into constant "grasping for fulfillment."

"May we instead live in the promise of the "food that endures to eternal life" (John 6:27), forever consoled and strengthened by the hope and truth of the One who has set all people free (John 8:32), who will eternally fulfill every desire in our true home - the world to come," he further stated.