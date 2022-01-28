President Joe Biden is allegedly "betraying" Americans as he conducts secret flights of illegal immigrants at night, as revealed by a government contractor.

The Gateway Pundit (TGP) reported that a supervisor of the federally-operated night operations was caught on camera admitting that Biden is conducting the "illegal scheme" secretly because it is a betrayal of the American people. Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" released the video on Wednesday showing "mass release of adult migrants into Texas."

TGP explained that the video was taken by a police body camera on one of the federal contractors at New York's Westchester Airport last Wednesday. The video caught the supervisor of the said operations speaking with the police officer regarding the unloading of illegal immigrants from the airplane.

The police officer had a brief chat with the supervisor where he inquired about what is happening and questioned why the flights are being kept hidden.

"What's the big secret? Everyone knows it's happening. You know why," the police officer insisted.

"I get the whole secrecy and all this s***, but this (decision) is even above my f****** pay grade," the supervisor responded seemingly unaware he is on camera.

"Because like, look who's in office, that's why. If it gets out...the government is betraying the American people," he continued.

The supervisor went on to say his role in the operation, which is to ensure everything is kept "low."

"A lot of this is just down low stuff that we don't tell people. Because what we don't want to do is attract attention. We don't want the media. Like we don't even know where we're going when they tell us," the supervisor said.

Carlson during the airing of the video in his show pointed out that this is evidence for Biden's "crime" and that this is a "true attack on democracy."

Republican candidate for New York Rob Astorino uploaded the video in his Twitter account and called out to Biden to "stop lying to us."

"Gov't contractor talking about the secret midnight flights from southern border into Westchester (NY) Airport: 'If it gets out... the government is betraying the American people.' Stop lying to us. Secure the border. Uphold rule of law," Astorino tweeted on Wednesday.

Early this month, TGP exposed that there are "hundreds of flights from the southern border to US and foreign cities" containing illegal immigrants. One of the flights--a N806WA "World Atlantic" fleet--landed in Allentown, Pennsylvania on January 1, 2022. The flights have been ongoing since May 2021 "in and out of El Paso, Texas" to various destinations that included "Pennsylvania and other states as well as flights to Cuba, Haiti, and other countries."

"The amount of criminal activities and corruption going on in the US today is unimaginable. The Biden government, aided by a corrupt DOJ, is flying planeloads of illegal immigrants from the Southern border to states across the country daily and no one is saying 'boo'. They are hiding these flights from the public by moving the illegals in the middle of the night," the report disclosed.