West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin recently told reporters Joe Biden's Build Back Better Bill is "dead," in response to questions about it.

Right Side Broadcasting Network reported that Manchin dodged all chances that the $2 trillion bill would be passed when he said the measure does not exist anymore. The New York Post highlighted that the senator's response came in the face of co-Democrats' recent announcement that they intend to revive the bill's "scaled-back version."

"What Build Back Better bill? It's dead," Manchin replied.

The senator withheld support for the bill last December after "five-and-half months of discussions and negotiations." He pointed out that in the face of uncertainties brought by the pandemic, which continues to surge in the country, will also mean an increase in inflation rates and government debt the costly Build Back Better Bill will only worsen.

"This is a no. I have tried everything I know to do," Manchin said.

Accordingly, he was pressured by the White House through "coercive tactics" applied by its staff that "drove some things" on him.

"They put some things out that were absolutely inexcusable. They know what it is, and that's it. I just got to the wits' end. The bottom line, basically, it's his staff--this is staff-driven...It's not the president, it's his staff," the West Virginia senator disclosed.

Biden condemned Manchin over the Build Back Better Bill in a statement focusing on his alleged inconsistency.

"Weeks ago, Senator Manchin committed to the President, at his home in Wilmington, to support the Build Back Better framework that the President then subsequently announced. Senator Manchin pledged repeatedly to negotiate on finalizing that framework 'in good faith'," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said reading Biden statements.

Manchin also revealed to NBC on Wednesday that there are no "formal talks" on the next step for the Build Back Better Act and reiterated the need to attend to the national debt that has risen to $30 trillion. He said a solution is to "fix the tax code" through the "filibuster-proof reconciliation process."

"It's the reason we have reconciliation. And everyone's talking about everything but that. Take care of the debt. $30 trillion should scare the bejesus out of your generation," the senator said.

"Just fix the tax code. Just fix the taxes," he added.

Manchin cited that one of the reasons he withdrew support for the bill was it's costliness and its negative effect on inflation. Co-Democrats have expressed recently their plans to come up with a new bill that aims to reduce deficit to entice Manchin's support.

"That's music to my ears. Deficit reduction, inflation, being fiscally responsible--sounds like something we should be talking about!" he reacted.

Accordingly, a good tax rate meeting Manchin's support would be at 15% to 25% with a 28% capital gains tax that's "all in," meaning devoid of "tax loopholes such as carried "interest" and imposing higher tax rates for the rich.

"High-income earners--they should be paying their fair share. And there should be a way to do it that's fair and equitable," Manchin explained.