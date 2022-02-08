Reach Records co-founders Lecrae and Trip Lee explained their decision to drop hip hop artist Gawvi from the label.

"Due to behavior that is inconsistent with our core values we have ended our professional relationship with GAWVI," the company stated on Instagram.

According to Relevant Magazine, several individuals, including Cataphant, accused the artist of sending inappropriate photos to multiple women while still married. Gawvi announced his divorce to his wife in 2020 just last month.

Lee declared that their position on protecting women drove the company to its decision.

"When women come to our concerts or interact with us we want them to be encouraged and blessed, not taken advantage of. There's absolutely no excuse for that, and it grieves me to think anyone has had a different experience," he reportedly wrote in the email.

"We want to raise the bar on how women are treated and valued in hip hop, not lower it. I think that's one of the things we've been called to. And there's no room for anything else," he continued.

Lecrae shared to the media outlet that it took them a year to decide because they needed time to process on Gawvi's "character deficiencies" that led to his struggles in various areas, including marriage. However, the revelation about his inappropriate behavior towards women "was the hammer that drove the nail in."

Lee felt deeply sad that the issue has affected the trust of some fans in their music. But he assured them that the company supports women's protection. Thus the label's "seriousness" in its response to the controversy.

"So we just want you to know protection of women, caring for women is of the utmost importance to us," he told the fans.

Lee said that one of the lessons he learned from Gawvi's issue is that people must check on each other "as much as [they] can" because they need each other.

The founders also clarified that they only ended their professional relationship with Gawvi but not friendship.

Lee revealed that the artists in their label have an agreement "to represent God together," a standard that they have to hold on to as a part of their "partnerships," which Gawvi has broken.

"This is not the end of our friendship with him and it's not the end of trying to walk with him," he added.

When asked about the things that people can pray for them, Lee said that he wants the LORD to keep them faithful, as well as to give them the grace to reflect on their lives, culture of their team and the ways to continue representing God.

Lecrae, on the other hand, asked to be prayed for encouragement in celebrating the gospel through their concerts.

Further, Lee reiterated that the company values the fans and it is taking everything seriously to protect them, especially during its events.

"We want this to be a space where women are loved and valued and supported and lifted up. And we want to do everything we can to live in that way," he pointed out.

In conclusion, Lee encouraged the fans that even if the evil ones are trying to attack them in "secret," the LORD sees everything and "will walk with [them].

Reach Records will be on the road from March 17 to April 10 for its "We Are Unashamed Tour," visiting cities in Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida.