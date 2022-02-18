Intercessors For America, an organization established in 1973 with the mission to pray and fast for the intervention and guidance of government leaders, raised the urgent need to pray for freedom of speech that has been increasingly threatened more than ever by cancel culture.

Intercessors For America's Contributing Writer Casey Harper said the recent events involving the attempted censorship of podcaster Joe Rogan from Spotify out of a White House directive, coupled with the American counterpart of Freedom Convoy being canceled in Facebook for its political content, are but some of the alarming signs free speech needs to be prayed for.

"Meanwhile, liberal politicians repeatedly call for the silencing of their opponents and throw around the phrase 'hate speech' to label those who disagree with them," Harper said.

"As people who believe the Bible and its teachings on things like marriage, sexuality, and the supremacy of Christ over government, we would be naive to think we won't be in the crosshairs of the cancel movement. We must pray against this beast of censorship before it grows too large to defeat," he stressed.

Harper disclosed that these very events reminded him of a fundraiser he made to help Goya CEO Robert Unanue. The fundraiser aimed to buy Goya Foods products that will then be used to stock food pantries for the pandemic. Harper said it is a way to "help the needy and stand up to cancel culture." The fundraiser exceeded its goal of $10,000, raising a whopping $330,000.

The fundraiser then caught the attention of a Fox Business reporter who wrote about it but removed a part of Harper's quotation, which was on Unanue being canceled for his "blessed" statement. Harper raised that the cancel culture will persist unless concrete steps are taken against it. The steps he suggested were prayer and speaking the truth.

"First, as the people of God, praying for free speech in our nation must be a priority. When free speech is gone, our political landscape will quickly spiral. Even worse, we all know that when the government begins to ban speech, our preaching of the gospel, and particularly the Bible's teaching on sexuality, will be on the outs," Harper remarked.

"Second, we must be prepared to speak the truth even at great personal cost. Without going into detail, that Goya fundraiser risked my job. You must decide now whether you are willing to lose your social media accounts, your job, your reputation and more for speaking the truth in the public square. If you do not resolve yourself now, you may not be ready when the time of testing comes," he added.

As reported previously, Unanue was canceled out simply for stating America is "blessed" to have former President Donald Trump. He made the statements while in the White House in 2020 because he donated food for people affected by the pandemic.

Unanue's statements led to a boycott of Goya's products, which was called out by the left and spearheaded by Texas Senator Julian Castro.

During the Conservative Political Action Conference last February 2020, Unanue revealed that the boycott affected Goya Foods' "4,000 direct employees, as well as, tens of thousands of indirect jobs and companies." The CEO stressed that cancel culture is a movement that intends to cancel God and all that is godly in the country.