Fundraising platform GoFundMe has taken hostage millions of dollars belonging to a group of truckers who are opposing the Canadian government's oppressive vaccine mandates.

The Daily Wire reported that GoFundMe has confirmed the funds, which has currently amounted to over $4.5 million coming from 61,100 donors, are on hold until it becomes "clear" with them where will the "Freedom Convoy" truckers intend to use it.

"We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent. In this case, we are in touch with the organizer to verify that information," GoFundMe Spokeswoman Rachel Hollis told the Toronto Star.

The Toronto Star said GoFundMe assured that "funds will be safely held until the organizer is able to provide the documentation to our team about how funds will be properly distributed."

The Maverick Party Secretary and Freedom Convoy Organizer Tamara Lich rebutted GoFundMe's claims stating their fundraiser page clearly provides the information they need. Lich, who launched the campaign on January 14, pointed out that the fund will be used to sustain the drivers' needs and their expenses as they journey towards the nation's capital where they will converge for the protest.

"We are asking for donations to help with the costs of fuel first, and hopefully food and lodgings to help ease the pressures of this arduous task," Lich said.

In the GoFundMe page of the Freedom Convoy, the organizers explained that the purpose of the fundraiser is to oppose the vaccine mandates that have crippled the livelihood of truck drivers.

"To our Fellow Canadians, the time for political over reach is over. Our current government is implementing rules and mandates that are destroying the foundation of our businesses, industries and livelihoods. Canadians have been integral to the fabric of humanity in many ways that have shaped the planet."

"We are a peaceful country that has helped protect nations across the globe from tyrannical governments who oppressed their people, and now it seems it is happening here. We are taking our fight to the doorsteps of our Federal Government and demanding that they cease all mandates against its people."

Reuters explained that many truck drivers have joined the Freedom Convoy in the face of a January 15 deadline imposed by Canada for vaccinations. Accordingly, the mandate "forces unvaccinated drivers to observe a two-week quarantine and COVID test before crossing into Canada from the U.S."

The mandate is said to be imposed as well to all federal regulated industries' workers as per recent announcements made by Labour Minister Seamus O'Reagan. The announcement affects the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a federation of provincial trucking associations, for they work with the government for projects being part of Canada's "supply chain."

The Toronto Star disclosed that only 15% or 16,000 truckers of the Canadian Trucking Alliance's drivers are unvaccinated but raised that this small percentage "may be sidelined due to the new restriction." The Canadian Trucking Alliance has been public in denouncing the Freedom Convoy.

Meanwhile, social media posts have shown various photos and videos on where the convoy currently is and that a long line of trucks could already be seen. Art Meise, one of the organizers for Freedom Convoy, estimated that it won't take long for people to see the "massive" gathering of trucks in Ottawa.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we have 150,000 trucks and truckers and a total of 700,000 people by the time we hit Ottawa," Meise told Kelowna Now.

Previously, Meise declared that the Freedom Convoy will "stop the country" but not on the government's terms.

"Here it is folks just as they did last time for the pipelines. Let's make a stand. Stop this country for a week but on our terms. Not the governments. We will all survive this if we all participate. No one goes to work for few days we are screwed if we don't. Just my opinion. I'll be doing this if you want to come a long help with fuel nd stuff. But if not I'll scrounge up every dollar and bottle I have to get there. Or bring your own vehicle. Nd pack it full we need all citizens of Canada that feel under attack by our politics to stand up. NOW IS THE TIME," Meise said in Facebook last January 13.