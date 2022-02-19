A coalition of pastors in Canada sent an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rebuking him for his harsh response to the people demanding an end to vaccine mandates, and reminding him of his place as an elected "servant" of the nation.

Liberty Coalition Canada, a group meant to arm Canadians with the knowledge of their constitutional rights and freedoms, as well as provide legal backing to defend those said freedoms, published an open letter signed by several well-known pastors and addressed to Trudeau and the Federal Government.

The letter, published after Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in response to the growing protests against COVID mandates, sought to remind the liberal PM about the people's demands and his limitations as an elected leader in a democratic society under God.

"We are writing to you as representative pastors of Christian congregations from across the nation and as law-abiding citizens who respect the God-defined role of civil government and uphold the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the highest law of our land, which recognizes the supremacy of God over all human legislation," the pastors began.

The church leaders emphasized how, "for the past two years," they tried to exhaust all legal means to communicate their "profound concerns" to the government, particularly "about the indefinite suspension of civil liberties, coercive mandates and perpetual state interference in the life, freedom and worship of the church," all of which have been guaranteed by the Charter and Common Law tradition.

They also indicated that they earnestly prayed for the government, sent letters and petitions to their authorities, participated in peaceful protests, and even filed lawsuits. Despite all of these lawful efforts to let their voices be heard, however, "we have been largely ignored, brushed aside, insulted and even told we in no way represent Canadians," they said.

The pastors also pointed out that aside from ignoring, insulting, and even gaslighting and persecuting Christians who simply wanted to worship God together, the Trudeau government also decided to apply more pressure to Canadians even at this point where the pandemic is already nearing its end - at a time when other nations are already opening up.

They wrote about how the Federal Government decided to respond to the Freedom Convoy, which has grown popular not just in Canada and America but also in other places around the globe.

The Convoy, which began with a group of truckers protesting Trudeau's vaccine mandates, has grown to become a movement about freedom from government overreach in the name of "health." They said pastors and clergymen are now part of the Convoy as well.

The Convoy, they said, "is indeed representative of the concerns of millions of ordinary Canadians who value peace, personal responsibility and liberty. " This Convoy simply intended to ask the government to stop curtailing freedoms and restore constitutional rights. But instead of having a dialogue with the peaceful protesters, however, Trudeau and his administration responded rather harshly.

"However, in response to their singing, praying, dancing, candy floss, bouncy castles, speeches about the constitution and outpourings of patriotic love for the country, your government has not only refused to meet with these citizens to hear their concerns, you have insulted, denigrated and lied about them, further dividing a hurting and broken nation."

Recent reports indicated that Canadian police have already used extreme measures to force the protesters to stop protesting.

RCMP on horses just pushed back the crowd. The scene in front of the senate building is absolute chaos right now. pic.twitter.com/4ewGRx0njg — Rachel Emmanuel (@Emmanuel_Rach) February 18, 2022

They arrested people, broke windows of vehicles to arrest those who were insider, and even trampled on peaceful protesters while saddled on their horses. This is after Trudeau declared that there will be a crackdown on the Freedom Convoy.

WATCH: Close up of peaceful protestors in Ottawa protesting mandates being trampled by the mounted unit. Yes, this is Canada in 2022. pic.twitter.com/I776GdTIwe — K2 (@kiansimone44) February 18, 2022

Judgment

The pastors wasted no words when they said that Trudeau is overstepping his boundaries way too much with his actions with regards to the matter.

First, they emphasized that while they respect Trudeau's office and the "limited role of civil authority" they are, without apology, reminding him that Jesus Christ is Lord and King of kings, and that "He sets up kings and pulls down the mighty from their thrones and none can stay his hand."

Second, they also emphasized that "Mr. Trudeau, with great respect, you are neither the king nor the ruler of Canada." Rather, he and his colleagues are but elected "servants" who will but serve "for a short time" in Parliament at the behest of Canadian citizens.

Third, the pastors explained that Trudeau and the Federal Government does not have the power to remove the people's God-given rights and freedom. "You do not grant people rights and responsibilities that are theirs as God's image-bearers and a free people. Since you do not grant them, you have no authority to remove them."

Fourth, the pastors "condemn" Trudeau's decision to invoke the Emergency Powers Act of 1988 even when there's no national emergency. This decision, they said, is plainly "totalitarian" as it seeks to "crush peaceful political dissent."

They added that it was made "with the intent of bringing unaccountable state power to bear on peaceful citizens" who have been deprived of their basic freedoms for two years, and who, under the circumstances caused by his COVID mandates, may have lost "everything."

With these actions, the pastors said, Trudeau and his government are setting themselves up to face the terror of God.

"These tyrannical actions are exposing this government and people to the judgment of God, and we are deeply concerned that you do not appreciate the significance of God's wrath upon a rebellious and lawless nation," the pastors said.

They then called on Trudeau to repent of his actions, restore the constitutional freedoms and rights that belong to people, and submit to Jesus Christ the King "lest you perish in the way" as Psalm 2:10-12 says:

"Now therefore, be wise, O kings; Be instructed, you judges of the earth. Serve the Lord with fear and rejoice with trembling. Kiss the Son, lest He be angry, and you perish in the way, When His wrath is kindled but a little. Blessed are all those who put their trust in Him."

The pastors ended the letter with their hopes that Trudeau and his government will finally lift the mandates and serve justice to the Canadians.

Pastoral concern

Several pastors are indicated as signatories in the letter. They include Fairview Baptist Church Pastor Tim Stephens, who was arrested for holding an outdoor church service at the time when the government didn't want Christians gathering to worship.

They also include Trinity Bible Chapel Pastor Jacob Reaume, who faced enormous fines simply for holding worship services.