New reports coming out of Canada shows that horrific scenes are taking place as authorities move in on Freedom Convoy protesters, truckers and citizens who are peacefully protesting against the continued COVID mandates in the country.

Police from other cities in Canada have reportedly been brought in, while other reports say that there have been police snipers installed on rooftops.

According to The Gateway Pundit, Canadian authorities are now "forcefully ending the peaceful trucker protests in Ottawa" and "dragging" the protesters away. Twitter user Katie Smith shared the "horrific scenes out of Ottawa as authorities move in, dragging away peaceful protesters."

Smith added that authorities were "leading away an elderly woman, no wonder these officers have their faces covered, treacherous!" Twitter user Alexandra Lavoie reported that "Ottawa Police are pushing against the convoy protesters who are linked together in arms singing 'O Canada.'"

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Ottawa Police took to Twitter on Friday to report that there was a "large police presence" along Nicholas Streets and that "protesters are being advised to leave immediately." Authorities added that some protesters are surrendering to police while others are being arrested. They urged, "We ask protesters to remain peaceful and lawful."

A separate Gateway Pundit report said that the Ottawa police have "mobilized in full force" to crackdown on the Freedom Convoy protesters who continue to demonstrate against COVID tyranny.

On Friday, Canadian police set up a perimeter around the protest area and began closing in to arrest the people who continued to demonstrate. Right across Parliament Hill, a blockage was formed overnight while a mass of policemen and armored vehicles arrived on the scene.

Upon the arrival of the police, they descended on the protest zone, where a massive line of police clashed with Freedom Convoy protesters as they pushed forward to corral the people, the report said.

But dozens more brave Freedom Convoy protesters pushed back against the extreme measures and stood their ground, refusing to move against the line of officers.

Canadian police then went on to make arrests, forcefully grabbing the Freedom Convoy protesters who had been separated from their groups. One video posted by Twitter user The Vigilant Fox showed how a police officer had pushed a protester to the ground and kicked him. Police barricaded the man to prevent other protesters from helping him.

Other reports of police smashing people's vehicle windows to arrest those inside have also surfaced. According to Twitter user Mackenzie Gray, one man named Nick who had been at the protests for a week was arrested. He claims that police "broke three of his windows to get him out of his car."

Meanwhile, another Gateway Pundit report said that Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber have been arrested by Canadian authorities. Ottawa police have taken them both into custody in separate arrests on Friday and have been charged with counseling to commit mischief. Barber has also been charged with counseling to disobey a court order and counseling to obstruct police.

Lich previously told the Epoch Times that they "will hold the line" and "are not afraid" of the federal government's pushback against the protests.