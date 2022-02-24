Another group of American truckers will head off to Washington DC from Eastern, Southern, and Midwestern states beginning March 1 in protest of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 mandates.

The Federalist reported that the "American Freedom Convoy" have announced their intent to launch their undertaking next month so that they would be in the U.S. capital by March 7, three days after the People Convoy estimated their arrival there from California.

Unlike the People Convoy, the American Freedom Convoy has provided some information on their route at the onset. The group also announced that non-truckers will be joining their convoy in support of their undertaking as they head for Washington.

"We have groups that are coming from the west coast. I believe we have Washington, Oregon, and then Colorado. We got people joining in from small towns and stuff. By the time they reach Indiana, it'll be March 5; they'll stay overnight here in Indiana and our last leg of the trip will be made on the sixth and we will stop just outside of DC, and we will land in DC on the morning of the seventh," American Freedom Convoy Indiana-Ohio Region Co-Organizer Nicole Robinson said.

Robinson disclosed that the Canadian Freedom Convoy inspired her to take action after recalling what her children experienced with the mandates while in school and during the lockdown. She then created a private group page on Facebook that she invited friends and family to share with their respective social media networks.

The response she got on the first day surprised her for she had 400 people requesting to join the private group. The page's members increased quickly that it didn't take long for her to assign administrators from other states. This enabled her to form a team and devise the travel routes for an official nationwide protest.

Robinson shared that Facebook attempted to foil their plans for the protest just like what the Big Tech did for another group of truckers whose Facebook page "Convoy to D.C. 2022" was removed. Convoy to D.C. 2022 was tagged as "QAnon" for violating the social media platform's policy. Robinson said they experienced an instance they were not able to post nor communicate to members through their Facebook group and had to resort to other means to do so.

Robinson clarified that American Freedom Convoy is not out for violence nor vengeance but intends to follow the law of each state they pass until they reach their destination. The group also stressed they have no plans to create roadblocks in interstates just like those reported of the Canadian Freedom Convoy. Robinson made the clarifications in line with the Canadian government's violent dispersal of the Freedom Convoy members in Ottawa over the weekend.

"We are not out for any type of vengeance, violence, any of that stuff. The one thing that we have preached is the one thing that everybody has preached, and that's, follow all the laws," Robinson said.

As reported last week, the People's Convoy launched their initiative on Wednesday with the intent of making legislators end the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The group was similarly inspired by the Canadian Freedom Convoy and likewise created a fundraiser for their expenses. They also stressed that they are a peaceful and freedom-loving group.