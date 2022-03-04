As the Russian military bombard Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Tuesday, the United States Army allegedly enforced mandatory training on gender pronouns and dysphoria.

The Washington Free Beacon revealed that a high-ranking officer trainee for the Army Special Forces forwarded to them some parts of the presentation used in the training that was given early this month. The presentation was entitled, "Policy on the Military Service of Transgender Persons and Persons with Gender Dysphoria," and particularly given to army officers. The training also coaches officers when to offer soldiers gender transition surgery.

Screenshots of the presentation show the first slide to summarize the Army's Transgender Service Policy and two succeeding slides that each provide a vignette on "No Gender Dysphoria" and "No Diagnosis." The vignettes cite a particular situation along with the standard "Considerations and Responsibilities" that will be used to address it.

According to the presentation, there are five aspects of the Army's Transgender Service Policy. First of which is it allows soldiers to openly serve in the army, which is supported by the succeeding policy on the requirement for service.

"The Army is open to all who can meet the standards for military service and remains committed to treating all Soldiers with dignity and respect while ensuring good order and discipline," the policy said.

The policy explains that transgender soldiers are not exempt from following the same standards applied by the Army to other soldiers "with the same DEERS gender marker." It goes on to say that transgenders will not be discriminated against.

"An otherwise qualified Soldier shall not be involuntarily separated, discharged, or denied reenlistment or continuation of service on the basis of gender identity," the policy ended.

A spokesman for the Army confirmed with the Free Beacon that such a "mandatory training" was rolled out to all personnel who were given a deadline of participation until September 30, 2022. The spokesman said the program is used "to train Army personnel on the recent changes to the DoD and Army transgender service policy."

The spokesman was referring to the policy changes made by the Army in June where transgenders are openly invited to serve. This aligns with President Joe Biden's announcement days after he took office on lifting the transgengender ban on military soldiers implemented by former President Donald Trump. The policy took effect despite military experts pointing out that lifting the ban would only be dangerous and divisive.

Biden on his first State of the Union addressed on Tuesday has continuously pushed for transgenderism by urging Congress to support the Equality Act. Before the State of the Union address, Biden consistently enforced his advocacy for transgenderism in his administration. Starting by selecting a transgender appointee to the Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary in the person of Dr. Rachel Levine, formerly known as Richard Levine.

Levine was sworn in last October as the "first female four-star admiral" in the history of the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps--a claim rebuked by renowned pro-life advocate Lila Rose as a lie for spending most of his career as a man.

The Voice of America reported that the Russian invaders began attacks on Kharkiv this week, through heavy shelling early Tuesday on its 6th day of invading Ukraine. Footages acquired showed a damaged Kharkiv city hall and a blown up administration building. This has prompted hospitals to move vulnerable patients to makeshift shelters, such as newborns and mothers in their building's lowest levels.

Local officials said that Russia used Grad rockets and cruise missiles as it indiscriminately hit on civilians and the regional administration building. The Russian army then bombarded the central square and other civilian sites by noon before using missiles in the afternoon.

On Thursday, Russia has captured its first Ukraine major central, the city of Kherson, which AlJazeera said was an important achievement. The city is said to have a population of 300,000 people and provides the Russian army access to fresh water supplies.

The Gateway Pundit pointed out that the government seemed to be at a loss with its priorities for persisting to conduct the training while lives and property are being lost in Ukraine inflicted by Russia.

"Priorities. While Russian invades Ukraine and bombs civilian centers the US Army is putting soldiers through mandatory training on pronouns and gender dysphoria. And they wonder why the barbarians in Afghanistan were able to hand them a humiliating defeat? Maybe they should be holding mandatory leadership training instead?" The media outlet said.