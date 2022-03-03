President Joe Biden lamented the attacks made on Roe v. Wade and on transgenderism as he delivered his first State of the Union address on Tuesday before he urged Congress to support his local agenda.

Biden delivered the State of the Union Address during the joint session of the 117th United States Congress held at the U.S. House Chamber. The Christian Post said Biden addressed a lot of hot-topic issues that included the Russian-Ukraine invasion, abortion, and transgenderism.

"Folks, advancing liberty and justice also requires protecting the rights of women. The constitutional right affirmed by Roe v. Wade, standing precedent for half a century, is under attack as never before," Biden said.

"If you want to go forward not backwards, we must protect access to healthcare; preserve a woman's right to choose--and continue to advance maternal healthcare for all Americans," he stressed.

Biden's statements come a day after his fully-backed Women's Health Protection Act--coined as a deceptive, far-reaching, and extreme abortion law since it empowers facilities to conduct the facility even up to full-term pregnancies--died in the United States Senate on Monday. The Senators voted 47-46, dominated by a full-Republican and one-Democrat vote through the aid of Senator Joe Manchin.

After raising the attack on Roe v. Wade, Biden immediately raised the attack on transgender Americans and pointed to the need for the Equality Act to be passed in the Senate. The House of Representatives passed the controversial Equality Act in February last year, which is feared by many as a danger to religious freedom.

The Equality Act, though presented as protection to members of the LGBTQ, is perceived to endanger thousands of faith-based organizations since it forbids the use of the 1993 Religious Freedom Restoration Act to sue those covered by the bill. The bill is also seen as a danger to women and children as it allows boys identifying themselves as girls to use female bathrooms and be part of female sports, besides ushering the proliferation of inappropriate and destructive content in the curriculum.

"And folks, for our LGBTQ+ Americans, let's finally get the bipartisan Equality Act to my desk. The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families--it's simply wrong. As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I'll always have your back as your President so you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential," Biden remarked.

The Christian Headlines said Biden's statements received criticism from conservatives and pro-lifers such as Concerned Women for America President and CEO Penny Nance.

"Nope, nope got it wrong. Protecting life is protecting women," Nance tweeted.

In his one hour and a half speech, Biden praised the bravery of Ukrainians who took up arms regardless of their profession and stature in life to defend their country. He particularly cited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's courage that has inspired the world. He urged the American people to draw strength from the inspiration brought by Ukraine. He raised how Russian President Vladimir Putin "badly miscalculated" the "wall of strength" the Ukrainian nation had.

"From President Zelenskyy to every Ukrainian, their fearlessness, their courage, their determination literally inspires the world. Groups of citizens blocking tanks with their bodies. Everyone from students to retirees, to teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland," Biden said.

Biden reiterated that the United States stand with the people of Ukraine in their battle against Russia. He stressed the unity among NATO members to defeat his tyranny by "inflicting pain on Russia" through isolation brought by "powerful economic sanctions." He disclosed that the United States will particularly put to justice the "crimes of Russian oligarchs" in unity with the European Union. He also announced that the United States will close off American airspace to all Russian flights.

Biden also highlighted the accomplishments of his administration the past year that included the creation of 6.5 million new jobs, defeating the COVID-19 pandemic through the vaccines, and rebuilding the country through taxpayer funds.

After tackling a host of other issues, the president underscored that it is time to open the country, end lockdowns, and usher in the opening of businesses and various establishments for a return to normalcy. He ended urging everyone to achieve a stronger America as one people.