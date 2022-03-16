Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly acknowledged the invitation of Pope Francis to mediate to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Crux Now said Vatican's top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, revealed on Sunday evening that Putin has considered Pope Francis' willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. However, Parolin said there is no indication yet on when will this become a reality.

"Obviously this availability must meet the desire of the parties to make use of this help. The Russian side has taken note but so far there have been no signs that they intend to make use of this availability," Parolin disclosed.

Pope Francis expressed on Sunday that his office is willing to do whatever it can to put an end to the "massacre" happening in Ukraine. The pope's invitation came with a pleading made to Putin to end the war, which is killing innocent lives including children.

"In the name of God, let the cries of those who suffer be heard and let the bombings and attacks cease! Let there be a real and decisive focus on negotiation, and let the humanitarian corridors be effective and safe. In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!" Pope Francis said during Sunday's Angelus.

The royal pontiff condemned the barbaric actions of Russia against Ukraine. He stressed that God could never be used to justify such violence. He also invited the faithful to increase prayers for Ukraine after holding some moments for silent prayer after the Angelus.

Parolin explained that the Pope's invitation is but a reflection of the calls for peace made by those at the "grassroots level" including Russian citizens themselves.

"From what I have seen, there are many movements that are asking for peace, and I believe this is a sign of hope in this situation that does not offer much hope," the cardinal stressed.

Should the mediation materialize, this would be the first time the diplomatic service of the Vatican would help in such an endeavor after a long time. Pope Francis was accustomed to brokering for peace due to his experience in Argentina. While the late Pope John Paul II in 1978 mediated between Argentina and Chile, which averted a war.

Negotiations were previously undertaken between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that included provisions for humanitarian corridors, which would enable the safe exodus of citizens from Ukraine. Putin, however, has not honored such a commitment. Reports and social media postings show that the Russian military has fired missiles onto hospitals, convents, and fleeing civilians. Yet Russia has denied such reports.

Ukraine then filed a lawsuit against Russia in the International Court of Justice as soon as casualties reached 200 on the first three days of the war. The International Court sided with Zelenskyy in the claim that Russia had no grounds for launching its "special military operation" against Ukraine. The trial has begun on the lawsuit, which Putin reportedly ignored.

As of the weekend, Russia's heavy shelling of Ukrain has expanded to the Polish border. A missile hit the Yavoriv base, a NATO site, killing 35 civilians. Amidst the onslaught, Zelenskyy revealed this week that the demands of Russia for the peace talks are becoming realistic. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov similarly disclosed that a compromise might be arrived at in the negotiations to end the war.