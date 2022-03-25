A complaint was filed by an unnamed voter at the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Wednesday against the city clerk, former mayor, and acting mayor of Milwaukee.

CBN News reported that the complaint was filed by the Thomas More Society on behalf of the Milwaukee voter who alleged Milwaukee City Clerk Jim Owczarski, former Mayor Tom Barrett, and Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson violated the state's election bribery law, particularly Statute 12.11. The state prohibits the receipt of money with the intent of inducing a voter to vote, which the complaint alleged as the primary reason the officials accepted the funds.

The voter said the bribery took place when the said officials accepted funding from Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg through his Center for Tech and Civic Life to facilitate absentee and in-person voting. The funding was also allegedly used to place absentee ballot drop boxes in designated locations.

Last June, Christianity Daily reported that a former Wisconsin Elections Clerk Sundy Juno disclosed that Zuckerberg funded activists to take over the state during the 2020 Presidential said. The fund was released by Zuckerberg through the Center for Tech and Civil Life in millions of dollars.

Juno stressed that the funds came with strings attached for the CEO was able to influence last-minute changes that sidelined career experts during the elections. A total of $400 million was funded by the Democratic-leaning activists of the Center for Tech and Civic Life in the entire election, which critics called "Zuck bucks."

According to the complaint, the privately-funded drop boxes for the 2020 elections violated federal law and Wisconsin statutes. Barrett and Owczarski contracted with Meta's Center to facilitate the city's absentee and in-person voting, which is illegal. The said agreement is but part of a massive scheme on the part of Meta's Center to overtake the administrative function of the city. The center took control of the state's election under the guise of COVID-19 prevention to serve its partisan interests.

"We can't undo the wrongs of the 2020 election. But it is incumbent upon us to ensure that the corruption that infected Wisconsin's voting process is rooted out and that the state's election integrity is preserved. Wisconsin's voters deserve to know the truth and they need to be assured that the corruption has been eliminated, allowing for fair and honest elections from this point forward," Thomas More Society Special Counsel Erick Kaardal said in the complaint.

The complaint presented how the Center was able to persuade the officials of Wisconsin's five largest cities to enter into a similar contract, which involved funds or gifts publicly tagged as COVID-19 response grants. It also documents evidence against the officials who identify themselves as the "Wisconsin 5" who entered into the contract to execute the Safe Voting Plan. Yet none of the Wisconsin 5 are medical or health experts.

In addition, none of the said contracts were medical in nature or had anything to do with the safety and health of the state's voters. The contracts simply outsourced the process to "partisan 'experts' in 'election administration'."

Kaardal highlighted that the evidence is condemning and overwhelming. He said that the said officials undoubtedly accepted private money from the Center to facilitate Milwaukees absentee voting and in-person voting. Actions, he said, that are in violation of the state's election law.

"These elected officials perverted the very process that put them in office. They invited and welcomed pay to play voter manipulation on the part of the Center for Tech and Civic Life and its partners. That is intolerable and must never be allowed to occur again," Kaardal said.