True The Vote, an organization aimed at restoring American confidence in the electoral process, appeared on the Charlie Kirk show last Thursday, April 7, and announced that they will reveal soon the widespread ballot trafficking that happened in the 2020 Elections.

In a news release posted on Wednesday, True The Vote highlighted their guesting in the Charlie Kirk show where their involvement in the upcoming documentary movie of Dinesh D'Souza, "2000 Mules," was discussed. True The Vote, as per Life Site News, provided D'Souza with two petabytes or 1 million gigabytes of data regarding their investigation of the 2020 elections. The data, which comprise photographs and footage, will be featured in "2000 Mules."

UncoverDC's Wendi Strauch Mahoney picked up highlights from the said guesting and pointed out that the True The Vote "investigation has unearthed from dropbox videos and extensive documentation evidence of RICO operations involving ballots."

"Founder Catherine Engelbrecht says she will 'pull the cord' and 'give it all to the American people' after the release of D'Souza's documentary. She lamented that most Americans are woefully 'unaware' that ballot trafficking is illegal. In fact, it is a felony. True the Vote estimates that 7 percent of the votes in the 2020 general election were trafficked," UncoverDC said.

Engelbrecht made similar comments during her radio guesting with 680 WCBM where she told hosts Sean Casey and Bruce Elliot that "the truth is coming."

D'Souza released last January the trailer of the movie that exposes ballot traffickers stealing during the 2020 elections using gloves and disguises while they did so. The Indian-American filmmaker said during the trailer's release that a coordinated ring of illegal vote harvesting occurred in the last presidential elections across all the key states.

The movie is scheduled to premiere on May 2 to 7 in select theaters nationwide. Virtual screening of the premiere is scheduled on May 7 at 8 p.m. EST through their website.

True The Vote said they immediately hired a dozen people when voter fraud allegations surfaced days after the November 2020 elections. They then analyzed voter records across the nations and compiled hard evidence--4.8 million fraudulent votes--from it. In particular, the organization targeted the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. They have approached authorities and the media about their findings but they have been shunned if not ignored at the least.

During the Charlie Kirk show, Engelbrecht and Greg Phillips revealed how they were able to document the criminal activity that took place during the last elections. Phillips, who is the founder of a health-care-data company, partnered with Engelbrecht to come out with the True The Vote 2020 Elections investigation.

The anti-crime partners disclosed that they had to break down the nexus between the Democratic Party, radical activists, and nongovernmental organizations collaborating for the 2020 presidential election outcome. They employed cellphone tracking technology to cross-reference the election results against camera footage. They were then able to document a minimum of "2,000 dropbox mules that accounted for hundreds of thousands of votes that represent a material, election-changing vote margin."

One of those they documented involved Gwinnett County, Georgia where video footage of people wearing latex gloves is shown stuffing multiple ballots in a dropbox. The said individuals recorded the transaction with a photograph and undertook it with no assistors registered for the 2020 elections.

"This is a conspiracy. This is organized crime," Phillips said.