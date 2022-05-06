President Joe Biden urged the American citizens to continue observing the National Day of Prayer today.

In a release, he called upon the American citizens to give thanks, concerning each faith and conscience, for the Nation's many freedoms and blessings. He also invited all the people of faith to join him to ask God for continuous grace, mercy, and protection.

He recognized the healing of power, especially as the nation recover from the trauma and loss of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its first observance in 1988, the observance of the National Day of Prayer shifted in size and location due to the recent global pandemic. In this year's observance, the nation will continue virtual events and in-person celebrations.

Biden continued to talk about recent issues concerning the country. He mentioned saving the planet from the existential threat of climate change; responding to attacks on democracy at home, and abroad; and living up to the Nation's promise of liberty, justice, and equality for all. He also encouraged everyone in prayer to find the determination in putting aside differences, come together, and see one another truly as fellow Americans.

Biden acknowledged prayer as an anchor for many Americans looking for strength and wisdom in times of struggle and joyful seasons. He said that Americans of every background and faith have resorted to prayer for comfort and inspiration.

He also ensured that the right to pray will always be protected by free speech and religious liberty as mandated in the Constitution so that it will continue to lift the Nation's spirit throughout the challenges of time.

Nation Come Together In Prayer for Peace and Humanity

Dion Elmore, vice president of the National Day of Prayer Task Force, told Religion News Service that they're hoping to see the number of people joining this year's observance.

With a theme of "Exalt the Lord Who Has Established Us," people can catch up on the National Day of Prayer Broadcast online, on Christian radio and TV outlets, including Daystar Television Network and the Christian Broadcasting Network.

The broadcast will feature evangelical speakers such as Anne Graham Lotz, Bishop Kenneth Ulmer, and Joni Eareckson Tada, along with musicians Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, and Matthew West, among others.

Chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives, Margaret Grun Kibben will offer a prayer on behalf of government leaders, Elmore said.

Religions for Peace USA will hold an online ceremony focusing on peace and justice in this year's observance. On Thursday, leaders of Orthodox Christian, Jewish and Buddhist faiths will come together in prayers for Ukraine as the Russian war against the country continues.

Tarunjit Singh Butalia, the executive director of the interreligious organization, reminded people of other threats killing humanity, such as nuclear weapons, mistreatment of refugees, racism, and climate change. He urged people to pray holistically to promote justice so peace can succeed.

As Biden said, "Today is also a moment of reflection when we are called to address some of the greatest challenges humanity has ever faced."

