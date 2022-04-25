Renowned Christian artists Lecrae, Matthew West, and Chris Tomlin will be joining the annual National Day of Prayer Broadcast, which will be held this year at Washington, D.C.'s The Museum of the Bible on May 5.

CBN News said that the National Day of Prayer Broadcast is a joint effort of the National Day of Prayer Task Force and Pray.com. The event will be held simultaneously with thousands of prayer gatherings from across the country. It will also be graced by various faith leaders such as Anne Graham-Lotz, Nick Hall, Chip Ingram, Pastors Skip Heitzig and A.R. Bernard, and Joni Eareckson.

Pray.com is an app providing more than 5,000 pieces on the Bible, which is tailor-fit for children, businesses, and anyone who would like to spend time in prayer every day. The organization is in its third year of hosting a National Day of Prayer event and has undertaken a partnership with the National Day of Prayer Task Force for the first time.

Pray.com Co-Founder Matthew Potter said in a statement that the event is open to all Christians and aims to pray for all individuals who serve a leadership role in the country. Potter explained the purpose of the event and expressed appreciation that various celebrities are supporting the event through their participation in it.

"Our team at Pray.com is honored to officially partner with the National Day of Prayer Task Force this year, to help rally people of faith from every state in our nation to pause and praise the Lord for our many blessings. This annual celebration of year-round prayer brings together citizens from all backgrounds into the throne room of Heaven as we renew our reliance on our Almighty God, and as we lift up our hearts to heaven, praying biblically--not politically--and asking the blessings of God to rest on every leader in every area of influence in our country," Potter said.

"What an honor it is to have Chris Tomlin, Lecrae, and Matthew West join us for this important annual event. While these talented, award-winning artists are known for their engaging music, at the heart of everything they create is a desire to exalt the Lord. What a beautiful opportunity it is to have them publicly support this event and join us in prayer," he added.

Pray.com also disclosed that Lecrae's involvement in the National Day of Prayer is part of being their latest brand ambassador. The collaboration marks the upcoming release of content in the app featuring the GRAMMY Award winner entitled, "Transform Yourself." The new content, which is a meditative prayer series divided into seven parts, aims to help subscribers reduce stress by improving their relationship with God through messages of mindfulness.

On the other hand, National Day of Prayer Task Force President Kathy Branzell explained that praising God's unchanging attributes and remembering His blessings have helped Americans get through the most challenging times yet remain steadfast in the faith. Branzell stressed that such a benefit is of utmost importance these days, which would be most achieved during the National Day of Prayer.

According to the event's website, the 2022 National Day of Prayer Broadcast will also be attended by Mike Kai, Ronnie Floyd, Jonie Eareckson, Tada, Bishop Kenneth Ulmer, Paul Han, and many more. This year's event, which is themed "Exalt The Lord Who Has Established Us," aims to unite hearts by reaching millions of American homes. The theme is taken from the Bible's Colossians 2:6-7.

The National Day of Prayer Broadcast will be aired globally through Daystar Television Network, GodTV, Faith Radio, and Bott networks. It will also be live-streamed on social media platforms and websites. Pray.com expects its 1 million paying subscribers, as well as the 700,000 followers of the National Day of Prayer, to participate in this year's event. Previously, the event was live-streamed to 200 million households globally.

One of the simultaneous events held in line with the National Day of Prayer is the United States Bible Reading Marathon, which runs for 90 hours beginning May 1 and ends on May 5. The said event has been held annually since the 1990s when Dr. John Hash and Dr. Corinthia Boone established it to acknowledge that the core values of America's founding are based on the Bible.