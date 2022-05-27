The Republican leader has signed a new law that prohibits most abortions throughout all nine months of pregnancy, which may be enforced by citizens.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a new measure that bans most abortions in the entire nine months of a woman's pregnancy. The measure will be enforced through litigation brought forth by private citizens. House Bill 4327 was inspired by the Texas Heartbeat Act, a restrictive abortion ban that bans most abortions at six weeks into a pregnancy, but uses private civil actions to enforce the legislation.

Gov. Stitt had already signed a different six-week abortion restriction, but this new measure bans the procedure through the entire length of a pregnancy, making it one of the most restrictive abortion laws in America, the Christian Post reported. The new abortion ban however provides exeptions for rape, incest, and life-threatening medical emergency for the mother.

Oklahoma Governor Pledges to Pass More Abortion Laws

In a statement, Gov. Stitt promised that he would "sign every piece of pro-life legislation" that made it to his desk. On Monday, he made good on that promise.

The Republican leader declared, "From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby's life and the life of the mother." He claims that this is what he and most Oklahomans believe to be true. He added, "In Oklahoma, we always stand up for life."

Like the Texas Heartbeat Act, the new abortion ban allows private individuals to file lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone who "aids or abets" a woman seeking an abortion.

Also Read: Oklahoma Legislature Passes More Restrictive Abortion Ban

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Met With Criticism From Providers and Women's Rights Advocates

Oklahoma's most restricive abortion ban that prohibits the procedure throughout entire pregnancy was met with intense backlash from providers and women's rights advocates, including the Center for Reproductive Rights. In a statement, the group said that Oklahoma is the first state to enact a "citizen-enforced total ban on abortion." A group of abortion providers and a "reproductive justice" organization are set to file a lawsuit in the hopes to block the law in court.

Center for Reproductive Rights President Nancy Northup said in a statement that the previous six-week abortion ban inspired by the Texas Heartbeat Act was "not extreme enough for Oklahoma lawmakers" and that the Oklahoma anti-abortion movement's goal is to "ensure no one can access abortion at any point for any reason."

Last week, the White House denounced HB 4327, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre calling abortion a "fundamental right" and labeling the newly passed bill "the most extreme effort" to demolish such rights.

Oklahoma Abortion Ban Passed After Overwhelming Vote

The Oklahoma governor's newly signed abortion ban that prohibits killing the unborn throughout entire pregnancy had passed through state lawmakers after a 73 to 16 vote, PBS Newshour reported. It comes at a time when Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that legalized abortion across the U.S. is in danger of being overturned. Republican Rep. Wendi Stearman of Collinsville co-sponsored the bill.



Related Article: Oklahoma Governor Signs Into Law Anti-Abortion Bill Inspired by Texas Heartbeat Act