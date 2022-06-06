The prison ministry God Behind Bars shared a video of an inmate, performing a Casting Crowns classic that inspired him to get through his difficult times.

In an Instagram Post, the man could be seen grabbing the acoustic guitar to perform Casting Crowns' "Praise You In This Storm." The inmate was in his 25 years of serving his 30-year prison sentence, noting that he plays the song when he feels isolated and alone.

He shared how the song reminds him of God being with him no matter what his situation was. "He's always there and He's worthy to be praised no matter what," the inmate said.

The video garnered more than 27,000 likes and different reactions from the viewers. One commenter said, "Wow I admire people who can praise GOD in the storm of their life." The other one also said, "Amazing! What a heartfelt cry of worship."

Behind The Ministry

God Behind Bars had worked with different churches around America since 2009 with the hope of transforming the lives of prison inmates and their families. According to the prison ministry, 92% of all imprisoned individuals will be freed back into society at some point, and 75% of them returned to prison within three years. They focus on every inmate's physical, spiritual, and relational well-being to address this issue.

The ministry has a goal to share the gospel with 1 million inmates. Those who want to know more can visit the "Captive Set Free" movement to be part of this goal.

Behind The Song

According to CBN News, the song popularized by the Grammy-winning band Casting Crowns has inspired many people in difficult times since its release in 2005. In 2020, the vocalist of the band, Mark Hall narrated in a YouTube video the story behind their song "Praise You In This Storm."

Hall began to realize something was missing in his worship with the Lord. In his journey, he discovered the things that were missing. The vocalist noticed his worship became "conditional." He admitted blessings became his condition in worshiping God.

Hall said he prayed for healing yet the healing came in a form that the singer never anticipated. He remembered wondering why God never came in the way he expected Him to come. While navigating life with an emotional storm, his perception of worship began to change.

The worship leader shared that at times God answered people's prayers most unfavorably, yet He said that God was worthy to be praised. He realized that no matter what his situation, God deserved his worship. Through these insights, the song that encouraged many people in difficult times was created.

The song aimed to primarily highlight Jesus Christ's supremacy at all times. Hall claimed God used the song not to promise people that everything will be great but to remind His promise that "Jesus is with you no matter what happens. Jesus is worthy of your worship, no matter what happens."

