More than 50 religious leaders have signed a letter to Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, containing a list of demands to curb gun violence.

Oklahoma's religious leaders did not take similar steps in the past yet the recent fatal shooting in Tulsa and other violent shootings concerned them seriously as gun violence became more frequent in the country, The Oklahoman reported.

"As ministers of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and as agents of peace, we plead with you to use your legislative powers to enact sensible gun control regulations," the letter said.

Religious Leaders Weigh In Gun Control

Some leaders, such as Rabbi Vered Harris, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, and the Rev. Jesse Jackson, believed that numerous steps can be introduced to alleviate gun violence, while the Rev. Paul Blair believes that the issue is people and their values, not guns.

East Sixth Street Christian Church Senior Pastor Jesse Jackson recommended limiting the type of guns that a regular citizen can possess such as guns, bombs, body armor, and other military-used weapons. He said this type of weaponry hinders law enforcement from quickly acting in a crisis like the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Temple B'nai Israel Spiritual Leader Vered Harris believed in research that enacting commonsense laws would drastically reduce violent fatalities and injuries. He wanted to see their recommendations be implanted in the state for 10 to 20 years. Harris urged the authorities to study the effects of their recommendations over that period.

On the other hand, Fairview Baptist Church in Edmond Senior Pastor Paul Blair reiterated that inanimate objects should not be the focus. He cited examples like his car which was "never guilty of driving drunk." Blair compared this scenario to his firearms that "never go on a shooting spree." The senior pastor reiterated that the morality of the people was the problem and not the inanimate objects.

Protecting Peace and Sanctity of Human Life

The religious leaders cited their faith as the foundation of their call to control gun violence.

Blair cited Matthew 5:9 which says "Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God." According to him, people are called to "wage peace like others wage war." He added that people reached the point where they don't feel safe unless they carry firearms with them while walking.

Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene Senior Pastor Jon Middendorf based his views on the sanctity of human life. He urged people who fought for the sanctity of life to put effort into curbing gun violence. According to him, he was compelled to share the same thoughts by his congregants that why he talked about it during their Sunday service.

Coakley, on the other hand, didn't oblige the lawmakers to restrict but focused on "freedom for excellence, freedom for human flourishing, and freedom for living a good and holy life." He emphasized that respect for life and peace was a part of the common good of society.

