Consistency and intentionality of opening, reading and applying the Bible make a person more hopeful and resilient, according to the recent 12th annual "State of the Bible" report of The American Bible Society.

John Farquhar Plake, Ph.D. and Director of Ministry Intelligence for American Bible Society stated that their research has continued to confirm that persistence in reading the Bible leads to a higher level of hope and greater flourishing, as reported by Christian Headlines. The closest to the Bible has the highest hope for the future.

The doctor went on to declare, "Christians know that Jesus offers us full life; there's no surprise here. But for those who are questioning their faith or even who need reassurance after a hard season, the data validates that applying the truths of Scripture leads to better health, better relationships, and a higher sense of purpose and meaning-all while bringing us closer to God."

Further, the team from American Bible Society was "extremely heartened" to find out that the Bible has been of active help for many who have been struggling through the effects and disruptions of the pandemic.

Plake, in a conversation with CBN's Healthy Living, stated, "People who are deeply connected to the Bible and to the Christian community are remarkably resilient," and "were more apt to overcome certain challenges."

Scripture Engagement Decreases Stress Level

The stress, fear, and trauma of people have significantly increased due to the pandemic. In fact, 48 percent of Americans have confessed that, in the season of COVID-19, they have encountered a significant traumatic event in their lives.

The study brought triumphant news that those who are deeply connected to the Word of God, not merely reading through but really having "consistent interaction with the Bible" resulting to change in values and choices and transformation of their relationship with God, have experienced an evident and comforting decrease in stress level.

Much more, people who have fallen in love with the Good News and have no problem applying what the Bible tells them are more likely to release forgiveness, even if those who have hurt them haven't asked for forgiveness.

'Trend Toward Bible Exploration Came To An Abrupt End'

Unfortunately, the U.S Scripture Engagement survey also showed that 2022 has the most number of Americans that are "Bible Disengaged", with a 45 million increase from the previous year.

On the other hand, the number of "Scripture Engaged" has fallen to its lowest dip at 49 million since 2018, though it is important to note that the majority of the population has always been disconnected from their Bible from 2018 to 2022.

