U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday refused to comment on the rising pro-abortion attacks against churches and pro-life centers. Instead, she asserted women's right to choose while invoking her Catholic faith.

During her weekly press conference on Capitol Hill, Pelosi remained silent about violence and attacks against churches and pro-life centers yet she stood on her abortion stance saying she believed in women's right to choose. She reiterated that a woman has the right to choose under her responsibilities.

Pelosi argued that it's not the same with other "very Catholic countries" like Ireland, Italy, and Mexico that had legislated initiatives to expand women's rights to choose. She pointed out that many people in America were politicizing the issue of abortion which she said was not right.

"I'm a very Catholic person and I believe in every woman's right to make her own decisions," the democrat affirmed. Pelosi made her remarks after being asked about Republicans' claim that Democrats have been silent about recent attacks on churches and pro-life pregnancy facilities by pro-abortion extremists while the Supreme Court considers a lawsuit that might overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

Republican, Pro-Life Groups Call For Action

Several Republican senators and congressmen have called on the Department of Justice to respond to the attacks that took place. More than 100 U.S. House members countersigned a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland in support of investigating domestic acts of terrorism. Sixteen senators sent a June 7 letter to the Attorney General addressing the same issue.

Same as with Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri who sent a June 14 letter and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida who sent a June 15 letter urging Garland to take action. Other pro-life and political organizations, including SBA Pro-Life America and CatholicVote, also sent a letter to Garland saying "silence from the administration would endanger Americans even more."

Although on June 15 the Catholic News Agency reported that the White House condemned the attacks and threats of a pro-abortion group "Jane's Revenge." According to the report, White House Assistant Press Secretary Alexandra LaManna said that President Joe Biden denounced any violence and destruction of property in the country under any circumstance. LaManna added that regardless of politics, attacks and threats were completely unacceptable.

Pelosi's Abortion Stance In Conflict With Her Catholic Faith

During the same press conference, Pelosi also refused to declare whether she agreed with Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Francis that "abortion is murder." Instead, she argued that the popes and her stance don't necessarily what public policy should be in the United States because according to her, people have their judgments, responsibilities, and needs.

Pelosi has repeatedly defended abortion while claiming her Catholic faith throughout the years even though the Catholic Church considered abortion as killing a person and a grave evil. On May 20, Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone barred her from taking Holy Communion in the Archdiocese of San Francisco. Several Archbishops and Bishops maintained Cordileone's lead.

