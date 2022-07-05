In a world flooded by sensual imagery and messages from television to the big screen and social media, Christians are encouraged by various religious authorities that there is a way to fight back from falling into sexual sins.

Awake Church defined sexual sins as any sexual conduct outside of marriage, which God intended to be between a man and a woman as exemplified in the creation of Adam and Eve. This entailed not only physical contact but included actions, words, and even thoughts on sex that a person acted upon or entertained.

The church identified three sexual sins from Leviticus 18:20-22 as adultery, homosexual behavior, and bestiality, which are perversions of God's intended plan for human sexuality stated in the book of Genesis.

Yet sexual sins haunt humanity for eons. The Bible documented various accounts of these sins, which continue today. One does not need to go very far to encounter temptations of such kind, as well as, proof that society is proliferated by it.

Data has shown that a sharp increase in pornographic use and human trafficking cases was experienced in this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Covenant Eyes, a company advocating the protection of the family from the ill effects of pornography, revealed that the increase in adult content even prior to the pandemic has resulted in a $3.3 billion industry from 2010 to 2015.

Not to mention, there was also a string of exposes in the past months on Christian leaders entangled in sexual scandals.

If even Christian leaders fall to sexual sins, how could an ordinary follower of Jesus even get a chance to win the battle against it? Here's how:

1. Surround Yourself With Good People

The Christian Broadcasting Network said one should not lose hope because one is "not alone." CBN cited the account of King David's adultery with Bathsheba in 2 Samuel 11:12, which ended through the help of the Prophet Samuel. The Prophet Samuel acted as a good friend by speaking God's message of repentance to King David, which allowed him to realize his sins and make amends for them.

This aspect of having good friends was highlighted by Calvinist Theologian Paul Washer in an episode of "Jonny Ardavanis: Big Questions, Biblical Answers" three months ago. Washer pointed to the influence of one's environment in helping one fight sexual sins. He cited his background of having a church that "speaks of righteousness" and being surrounded by people who also are that equipped him over the years to be strong against various temptations, especially the sins of the flesh.

In addition, Washer also stressed the importance of keeping far from what draws one into sin. This includes having bad company and being exposed to media that would entice one to commit sexual sins.

"Big Questions, Biblical Answers" is a YouTube series released by The Master's University Dean of Campus Life Johnny Ardavanis in partnership with Christian leaders to help the faithful with answers to prominent questions on the Bible and God.

2. Know The Truth

Finding the truth about human sexuality in the Bible then comes as the next step in the fight against sexual sins.

In particular, Genesis 2:24-25 and Proverbs 5:19 spoke of God's plan for man to find joy in the beauty of appropriate sexual relations, which is contained in the marriage of a man and a woman. This plan has been constantly destroyed by Satan by tempting God's children to perversions about it-from having illicit relationships before or during a marriage to sexual practices between two people of the same gender and even with an animal.

The root of all these sins is the spirit of lust mentioned in Galatians 5:16-20, 1 John 2:16, Romans 1:21-27, Ephesians 4:17-19, Romans 6:23, and 1 Timothy 4:12. It is recommended that one reads and meditates on these specific Bible verses on top of reading Scripture daily.

Another truth one should meditate on is that one's body is part of Christ's where the Holy Spirit resides. This is primarily the reason why one should respect one's body and keep it holy, as well as, avoid acts that would tarnish or harm it. This is what St. Paul reminded in 1 Cor. 6:15, 19-20.

"Don't you know that your bodies are part of the body of Christ? Is it right for me to join part of the body of Christ to an immoral woman? No, it isn't!... Surely you know that your body is a temple where the Holy Spirit lives. The Spirit is in you and is a gift from God. You are no longer your own. God paid a great price for you. So use your body to honor God," St. Paul said.

3. Decide To Be Free

A Christian may read the Scripture and be surrounded by good people but still constantly fall into sexual sins or any sins for that matter. The root of this is internal. There is a need to decide for real that one would not do these sins anymore so that one would be brought to true repentance.

Unless one desires to be truly free from sin and take comfort in Jesus as one's true Savior and comforter, as Hebrews 4:14-16 stated, victory will be difficult to gain.

This decision will help one stand firm daily against any temptation one will encounter. Reading the Bible daily, which fills one with Godly thoughts as stated in Proverbs 23:7, and befriending like-minded Christians are support systems that will help one grow stronger against the temptation of sexual sins over time.

True repentance must also be followed by a public confession of one's sins as James 5:16 emphasized. Confessing one's sins to others is an act of humility and meekness. It also conveys confidence that one will be healed by God for doing so.

4. Pray Fervently

Because man is weak by nature due to the sins of Adam and Eve, one should not be discouraged whenever one falls back into sin. Praying to God for help in the very face of the temptation to sin is truly powerful in overcoming the temptation itself.

God will provide one the grace needed to overcome temptation. Thus, it is important to pray each day and draw closer to God not only in times of temptation but every moment of one's life.

CBN says a good prayer should include the humility to constantly ask God for forgiveness and healing from sexual sins, which separated one from God's love. The prayer should seek God for the grace to recognize and accept the power of Jesus Christ that restores a person to wholeness. It should also ask God for the grace to flee from whatever influences that would lead one to sin, as well as, God's guidance to be encouraged and strengthened through His Word.

