Christian Legal Centre, a UK-based nonprofit, has thrown in a last-ditch attempt to help stop the impending withdrawal of treatment of Archie Battersbee.

According to an Aug. 1 post by Religion Media Centre, Battersbee is a 12-year-old kid in critical condition following an online dare that left him in a coma.

The post said the kid has been like that since April this year.

Currently, efforts are underway to fight a UK High Court judge's ruling that would end Battersbee's ongoing hospital treatments.

The judge said that such action is for the kid's" best interests," the report noted.

Frantic Last-minute Push To Save Boy's Life

The news outlet said that the appeal to reconsider the High Court ruling had reached the Committee on the Rights of Persons With Disabilities (CRPD) of the United Nations.

This followed the UK Supreme Court's refusal to tackle the boy's case.

Today, the High Court is set to convene at 11 a.m. to review the petition of the said UN body, which falls roughly two hours before the deadline set by Barts Health NHS Trust.

The medical facility has signified its plan to the boy's family to cease providing medical treatment, which would effectively cause the latter's death.

Christian Legal Centre Chief Executive Andrea Williams has said that they have been supporting Battersbee's family since the issue gained national attention.

Other Details Of The Case

According to a related news report by The Guardian, the review of the UN body's petition to stop the impending withdrawal of treatment will be held online.

If successful, Battersbee's medical care would continue at Whitechapel's Royal London Hospital, run by Barts Health NHS trust.

The hospital was supposed to end the boy's treatment by 2 p.m. Monday, but the UN body managed to secure a court of appeal hearing to review the case.

In a letter, UK Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that CRPD had requested the government to issue a stay on the planned treatment withdrawal. This would allow the latter's review of the boy's case.

"In the circumstances, we wish to draw the [UN] committee's request for interim measures to the court's attention for its urgent considerations," Barclay's letter read.

Barts Health's Stand On The Case

Barts Health has made its stand on the Battersbee case crystal clear.

Chief Medical Officer Alistair Chesser said they would proceed with their planned withdrawal of treatment on Battersbee if they did not receive a court directive stating otherwise.

"We understand a court hearing will take place on Monday morning and we await the outcome. The plan to withdraw the treatment will proceed unless the court directs otherwise," Chesser said.

The Guardian's report revealed that the boy's parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, earlier received a letter from Barts Health.

The letter said the healthcare facility would stop "all infusions, medications, including vasopressin" by 2 p.m., Aug. 1.

The report said that the boy's doctors declared him "brain-stem dead." The doctors argued that it would not serve his best interests if he continued receiving life-support treatment from the hospital.

His family, however, has issued legal challenges to keep his ventilator on, citing the boy's rights as a person with disability.

