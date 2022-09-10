As part of the Church in Wales' commemorations of the late Queen Elizabeth II, cathedrals and churches across Wales rang their bells on Friday, Sept. 9, St. Davids Cathedral and St. John the Baptist Church in Cardiff were among the congregations that took part.

Special services will also be held this weekend at different Wales churches, including St. Deiniol's Cathedral, and St. Asaph Cathedral, which will present a Choral Evensong at 6 p.m.

National Service of Remembrace for Late Queen Elizabeth II

According to Wales Online, preparations are being made for a national service of remembrance at Llandaff Cathedral, which will remain closed indefinitely. There is also general guidance for churches published by the Church in Wales, including that flags should be flown at half mast and bells should be muffled during services.

It also stated that the guidance also specified that photographs of the Queen, even those depicting her on official engagements in local communities, may be hung in places of worship. even if local authorities designate a specific spot, the church is permitting books of condolence to be shared and says churches may be used for floral tributes.

While the guidance does not explicitly say that weddings, funerals, and baptisms shouldn't take place, it does say that a sensitivity of the solemn national backdrop would be appropriate if they do.

In the meanwhile, the Bishops of the Church in Wales have released a statement in which they express their profound sorrow at hearing the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

As per the report, the statement said that they have no prior knowledge or experience of any other queen in the United Kingdom because they have all spent their whole lives under her rule, much like the majority of the population.

In addition to that, it was mentioned that the Queen never wavered from her commitment to fulfill her duties as Queen of England and that she did it gladly.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II's Religious Legacy: How She Based Her Leadership on Christianity and the Bible

Archbishop of Canterbury Reveals Queen Elizabeth II Had "No Fear of Death"

After thousands of mourners at St. Paul's Cathedral praised the monarch's extraordinary life, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said that Queen Elizabeth II had "no fear of death" and was fully devoted to the Christian conception of public service and sacrifice.

As reported by the Daily Mail UK, on June 21, the Archbishop of Canterbury recounted his final meeting with Queen Elizabeth II, as Supreme Head of the Church of England. He told the Today show on BBC Radio 4 that his impression was of someone who is not afraid of dying, who looks forward to the future with optimism, and who is firm in the knowledge that the Queen stands on a rock, which gives her strength just as it gives her strength.

He talked highly of the Queen, saying that he could see history unfolding before him-but it was history with those icy blue eyes, that wonderful smile, and the joy of a quick dry remark.

Lord Jay of Ewelme, a former ambassador and head of the Foreign Office, recalled the Queen's sense of humor, including one incident in which an ambassador had topresent the Queen a simple brown envelope in place of his official credentials since he had forgotten to bring them.

Many of the mourners remained standing after the national anthem was sung, filling the huge cathedral with the sound of their voices. People had started filing into the church, and the organ music could be heard in the background amid the sound of soft conversation.

Related Articles: Queen Elizabeth II, Defender of Christian Faith in the UK, Dies Aged 96