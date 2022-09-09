Queen Elizabeth II, 96, is no more.

The BBC reported that the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom died peacefully in her Balmoral estate on the afternoon of Sept. 8.

The Queen was known not only for her extremely long reign but also for her staunch defense of the Christian faith.

'Defender of Christian Faith'

According to a National Catholic Reporter article, Queen Elizabeth II publicly acknowledged her "personal Christian faith," which became more pronounced as the Queen aged.

During her Platinum Jubilee celebration, the Queen received the Canterbury Cross from the Church of England, of which she was the supreme governor.

Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, wrote a citation that celebrated the Queen's role as the constitutional head of the Church of England and the value of her Christian faith.

"Throughout her reign, Her Majesty has duly upheld both the Christian religion and the Church of England in her roles as Defender of the Faith and Supreme Governor of the Church of England. Whether in the formality of opening sessions of General Synod or the more intimate context of her personal addresses to the nation and Commonwealth at Christmas, Her Majesty has made manifest her own deep faith and its relevance to all that she undertakes," the Canterbury archbishop told National Catholic Reporter.

Also Read: Pope Francis' Retirement Nears: How the College of Cardinals Chooses the Next Pope

Aside from defending her Christian beliefs, Queen Elizabeth II also paved the way for a more tolerant UK populace towards all Christian denominations.

In her Christmas Day address in 2000, the Queen spoke about Jesus Christ's 2,000th birth anniversary.

She said Christ was 'destined to change the course of human history.'

In the same address, Queen Elizabeth II spoke candidly about her faith.

"For me, the teachings of Christ and my own personal accountability before God provide a framework in which I try to lead my life. I, like so many of you, have drawn great comfort in difficult times from Christ's words and example," the Queen said.

The same report mentioned Queen Elizabeth II as "a regular Anglican church attender."

The report stated that the Queen was also a keen reader of the Bible.

The British also reportedly cultivated relationships with prominent religious figures, including Pope Francis and American televangelist Billy Graham.

Where Her Liberal Religious Views Stemmed

The National Catholic Reporter article bared that Queen Elizabeth II's more welcoming stance about other Christian denominations stemmed from her late husband's and Prince Charles' (now King Charles III) religious curiosity.

Her late husband's and son's interest in Christian denominations and other religious beliefs became the Queen's springboard for her eventual liberal views about embracing other faiths.

The same article disclosed how the Queen worked towards improving relationships between the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England.

The report said Queen Elizabeth II's various trips to the Vatican and her hosting of different Popes (John Paul II in 1982, Benedict XVI in 2010) have tremendously helped heal the wounds brought by the British Monarchy's separation from the Roman Catholic faith during Henry VIII's reign.

How the World Reacted to News of Queen's Death

News of the Queen's passing spread quickly worldwide.

Immediately, several important figures expressed their shock about the Queen's death.

Some prominent global personalities who issued statements about Queen Elizabeth II's demise included Franklin Graham, Pope Francis II, and newly-installed British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to Truss, the Queen was "the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Related Article: Queen Elizabeth II Tells 15th Lambeth Conference Anglican Bishops: 'It's a Time of Great Need for God's Love'