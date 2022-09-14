At a time when the nation is coming to terms with the passing of the deeply religious monarch, parishioners and churches in England expressed gratitude and sorrow over the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her reign for 70 years.

Most of the parishioners expressed their feelings while attending the Mass at Anglican Southwark Cathedral. According to Bishop Christopher Chessun on Sunday, it was a national sorrow for them.

English People Express Sadness Over Death of Late Queen Elizabeth II

Priest Andrew Nunn recalled the day the queen visited the church in stealth mode in 2006 to record her annual Christmas Day broadcast there.

According to Malay Mail, he drew parallels between the current monarch, who took the throne at the young age of 25 in 1952, and the Virgin Mary, who, according to the Bible, was "not completely ready" when she was told that she would become the mother of Jesus.

Some parishioners admitted that the passing of the late Queen would affect them so much because she has been part of their lives. One worshiper even praised the Queen for her faith referenced her faith.

Meanwhile, as reported by the Shields Gazette, the Queen of England served as the ultimate governor of the Church of England, and the congregation is in a state of mourning over her passing.

Following is a list of churches that, according to the Parish of Jarrow and Simonside, can be visited during certain times for the purpose of quiet prayer and reflection, as well as to light a candle and leave a note of condolence.

Jarrow and Simonside are both served by Rev. Lesley Jones as their rector. She has a strong personal connection to the deceased monarch, and as a result, she is overjoyed that the churches have decided to reopen their doors.

She mentioned that everything in the parish feels very familiar to her because the Queen is also their patron, and the Queen offered her blessing when she was appointed two years ago.

Offering Services, Prayers for Queen Elizabeth II

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II has been commemorated in worship services and prayers held at churches of a wide variety of denominations around the United Kingdom.

On Friday, the Catholic bishops of England and Wales delivered prayers to all of the country's parishes and communities. These prayers were offered for the repose of her soul, as well as for the King, the Royal Family, and other members of the Royal Family, according to The Tablet.

In memory of the late Queen, Cardinal Vincent Nichols led the congregation in a Mass of Requiem at Westminster Cathedral in the evening.This occurred at the same time as the memorial service held at St. Paul's, which was attended by the prime minister and members of the cabinet.

During the course of his sermon, Cardinal Nichols stated that everyone in attendance owed it to the Queen to pray for her.

Also, Also, Alan Hopes, the Bishop of East Anglia, held a Requiem Mass on Friday in his cathedral in Norwich, even the Archdiocese of Liverpool with its choir singing Gabriel Faure's Requiem.

The Tablet also reported that when news of the Queen's death was announced on Sept. 8, the relics of St. Bernadette, which are on tour around the dioceses of England, Wales, and Scotland, were in Portsmouth Cathedral.

The Bishop of Portsmouth has stated that the overnight vigil that was already scheduled for the relics will now serve as a peaceful space for people to gather and worship and reflect on the life of Queen Elizabeth II.

