Following Disney star Vanessa Hudgens' announcement of a new unscripted film on her "spiritual witchcraft journey," Christian groups have issued a warning about the perils of witchcraft because Hudgens has long been vocal about her ability to communicate with the dead.

In the movie "Dead Hot: Season Into The Witch," starring GG Magreem, Hudgens may be seen participating in a 90-minute investigation of the "supernatural" in Salem, Massachusetts. Currently, the movie is under post-production.

Variety said that the the reality film is an "intimate journey into the supernatural realm" that serves as a "coming-of-age story that explores identity, feminine power and sisterhood."

When Hudgens and Magree decided to shoot their eight-day trip in Salem, they teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions.

What Christian leaders think about Hudgen's reality film

Christians with occult knowledge think it's risky for Hudgens and Magreem to interact with powers of the afterlife.

Hudgens "needs to discover the truth of Jesus Christ to reach her goals and desires" of connecting with the spiritual world rather than pursuing darkness, according to Ted Baehr, the founder of Movieguide and the Christian Film & Television Commission, a nonprofit organization devoted to redeeming the values of the mass media.

"Having grown up in the entertainment industry, with parents who were stars (my father starred in 62 movies), I engaged in all aspects of paganism, until four women who had come to know Jesus Christ at the New York Madison Square Garden Billy Graham Crusade in the 1950s helped me to know Jesus Christ in the 1970s," Baehr told Christian Post.

"What I found was that none of the people in the many new age, pagan and occult spheres liked each other; in fact, they hated each other. So, the Love of Jesus Christ was refreshing," Baehr added. He also said that Hudgen's journey will never satisfy her while urging people to pray for her.

Read Also: Marvel 'Scarlet Witch' Actress Elizabeth Olsen Says She Has Friends Practicing Witchcraft

On the other hand, evangelist and author John Ramirez warns against any practices that may open the dark forces, especially during Halloween.

Another church leader Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York City, said that Satan wants to normalize demonic actions.

"[B]ecause the more influencers and people that he can get to normalize the demonic, the easier it is to get the masses to receive it in their lives," Signorelli said, according to Faithwire. "So, this is a concerted effort. If you're a Christian, if you're a believer, and if you have discernment, it's very obvious to see."

Vanessa Hudgen's interest in witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world

Hudgens went to an 8-day journey in Salem with her bestfriend Magree. Both are self-taught students of witchcraft and are experimenting with how they can connect with the spirit world. The dou wanted to get proper mentorship and training so they took a masterclass in witchcraft and recorded their journey in a 90-minute documentary.

In an interview with Kelly Clarkson, Hudgens revealed that she talked to ghosts and she can see and hear things. The "Highschool Musical Star" also said that what she have is a gift and she's going to lean on it because she have the ability to do so.

Related Article: Trip Lee Hits 'Reality Show Righteousness,' Teaches Believers To Rely on God's Approval in Jesus