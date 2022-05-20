Elizabeth Olsen, who rose to worldwide fame for her role as Wanda Maximoff or Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Marvel films has recently opened up about knowing people who dabble in the occult. The actress, who is the younger sister of the Olsen twins, appears in Marvel's latest film offering, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" following her performance in the same role in the Disney+ streaming series from 2021, "WandaVision."

When asked if she practices the dark arts as her on-screen character would, Olsen told Pedestrian.tv, ""I am witness to it. I don't practice it, but I have friends that do and people around me who do."

The Scarlet Witch actress added, "I do feel, though, that I and some people in my life are a little bit witchy." She explained that she has a "witchy" inclination in the sense that she allows herself to be "connected to nature" and allows "certain thoughts, or surprising dreams, like actually allowing them in," which she described as "very witchy."

Marvel Actress Admits Being an Atheist

In the Marvel films and streaming series, Olsen plays Sokovian refugee Wanda Maximoff who was experimented on, amplifying her natural telekinetic and energy manipulation abilities described as Chaos magic. She then turns into the Scarlet Witch, who is described as a Nexus Being or an individual entity who can affect probability.

In a previous interview with Glamour Magazine, Olsen shared that her fellow Marvel actors gifted her with a "box of crystals and magical stones." She also shared in another interview that she is an atheist. Back in 2013, she admitted that when she was just 13 years old, she told her parents that she "didn't believe in God anymore."

Olsen explained at the time that she wanted to be an atheist because she believed that "religion should be about community and having a place to go in prayer, not something that should determine women's freedoms." Olsen's Scarlet Witch plays a larger role in "Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness" than in previous Marvel films she has been in. In the latest film, her character performs the dark arts such as casting spells and engaging with the occult and demons.

Conservative Critics Lambast Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' for Turning Water Into Wine

"Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness" has been heavily criticized by conservatives and religious folks as it features the titular character of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, turning water into wine through a spell, which they believe is offensive to Christians for its allusion to Jesus Christ, the Christian Post reported.

In fact, Blessed Hope Chapel's senior pastor Joe Schimmel in California told CBN News that the Marvel film is "pushing the envelope" by "making satanists the heroes." The pastor said that the multimillion dollar film studio is deliberately "making the bad guys have elements of Christ" as Christian viewers do not realize "the darkness" in the film, which he said was "in plain sight...influencing families and children."

Schimmel felt frantic that the films, which are based on the Marvel comics, are no longer the same as the source material because they are "far darker." He warned Christians not to be "ignorant of Satan's devices" when watching such films.



