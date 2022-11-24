Several churches and other entities in Colorado have announced the schedules of vigils for the bloody Club Q mass shooting victims. Accordingly, organizers urge the public to join the state-wide vigils to express solidarity with the Colorado Springs gay club shooting victims and their families.

Details of the Vigils

According to a report by KOAA News5, the scheduled vigils were announced as the state still reeled from the shocking gender-based armed attack that killed five people and injured 25 others.

The vigils involve at least two churches as hosts, with some police departments and LGBTQ groups also signifying their intentions to conduct similar activities.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department hosted a Community Resource Expo from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event was meant to offer local community members emotional support in the wake of the tragic mass shooting. There were mental health resources, spiritual services, LGBTQ+ support, and other services.

Colorado Springs police officers offered security throughout the event.

The venue is UCCS Kevin W. O'Neill Cybersecurity & Research Center at 3650 North Nevada Ave.

Meanwhile, First Christian Church - Colorado Springs at 16 East Platte Ave. held a Prayer Meditation and Communion Service at 6 p.m. on the same day.

The Queer Asterisk in Boulder hosted a special Queer Conversation that supported LGBTQ individuals and honored the Club Q victims and survivors. The event started at 6 p.m. and ended at 7:30 p.m.

Community College of Aurora - Colorado Film School held a candlelight vigil led by the CCA LGBTQIA2S+ Task Force, while the PFLAG in Denver, Colorado Springs, and National offices conducted a virtual event that offered community support and remembrance to the victims.

On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department will continue its Community Resource Expo to accommodate those who did not attend the previous day's event.

Meanwhile, the Estes Park United Methodist Church at 1509 Fish Hatchery Rd. will hold a 4 p.m. vigil in honor of the five fatalities at Club Q.

On Friday, Dragonfly Landing Family Services - Colorado Springs will create posters for display at Club Q to show community support.

Cultura Chocolate Queers for Q - Denver will conduct a vigil and fundraiser for the shooting survivors this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The venue is 3742 Morrison Rd. Additionally, Townhall Collaborative Queers for Q - Denver will hold a fundraiser and art event at 525 Santa Fe Drv. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Bread and Roses Legal Center will host both events.

On Monday, Nov. 28, MOSAIC (UCCS) - Colorado Springs will feature Keep Colorado Springs Queer in a vigil for Club Q victims. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 4775 Centennial Blvd.

On the same day, Denver Q Collaborative will host a vigil at the City Park in Denver from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Participants will be served warm drinks.

5 Club Q Fatalities

A separate report by KOAA News5 identified the five individuals who died in the Club Q mass shooting.

Police named the casualties 38-year-old Derrick Rump, 35-year-old Ashley Paugh, 28-year-old Daniel Aston, 40-year-old Kelly Loving, and 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance.

