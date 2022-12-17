A recent research study revealed that a lot of Christians in the United States that the world is currently experiencing the end times. The study was about the views of Americans when it comes to the earth, environmentalism, and climate change.

Apart from that, some of the Christians also believe that the end will bring about the Biblical return of Jesus Christ. Further, that before the 'second coming,' the world will be in a worse state.

End Times

The Pew Research Center said that about two in five Americans believes that the world is currently 'in the end times.' The study included Black Protestants, evangelicals, mainline Protestants, Roman Catholics, and others.

The study also revealed that some people who believe the end times do not have specific religious views on how it would take place.

According to the article, there are disputes about the happening of the end times within the Christian community. There are some who believe that it happened back in the first century while others believe that it is yet to happen.

New York Times reported back in 2020 that for that year, the world experienced a plague, a swarm of locusts, wildfires, and an earthquake, things that are part of the Biblical apocalypse. On top of that list was the pandemic that Pastor David Jeremiah, one of the evangelical advisers of former President Donald Trump called '"the most apocalyptic thing that has ever happened.'

Also Read: Richmond Restaurant Denies Pre-Reserved Family Foundation of Virginia Event

Biblical End

The end times are most prominent in the Book of Revelations, the last book of the New Testament and the Bible. According to Brittanica, the book is apocalyptic literature and contains symbols, visions, and allegory for future events.

The author of the book is a man named John but it is not confirmed whether this is John the Apostle or a different person. There are plenty of significant characters in the book including Satan and the Antichrist. It also includes the 'second coming' of Jesus Christ wherein the 'righteous' are resurrected' and mankind are judged by the Son of God.

It also lays out their time of reign in the world and the Holy War that results to the victory of Jesus Christ. Further, it includes the aftermath of the battle and the creation of the new Heaven and new Earth.

Pew Research Center

According to the Pew Reaserch Center, it is a 'nonpartisan fact tank that informs the public about the issues, attitudes and trends shaping the world.' It is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, and non-advocacy organization that collects data for social science research.

For this, the organization provides resources and research for politics, media, technology, religion, race, and similar studies.

The organization is funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts and led by Michael Dimock. Dimock is a political scientist who succeeded the founding director, Andrew Kohut. He is an expert in American political opinion. Over the years, he has been valued as a commentator, analyst, and author on the subject. He has also presented in venues such as the Aspen Ideas Festival and Milken Institute Global Conference.

Related Article: New St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Opened at World Trade Center