A new church took the place of the 19th-century church that fell from the 9/11 World Trade Center attack back in 2001. The new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church building was designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava.

According to the dezeen, the church stands alongside the 9/11 memorial. It added that it is a 'sanctuary of worship' by design. It added that it was a reminder of the impact of the terrorist attack on the country.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church Stand Anew and Commemorates 9/11

The article said that the church stands at around 25 feet above street level and has a distinct central drum-shaped form topped with a dome. Further, it has thin wall sections made from Pentelic marble to allow the church to light up at night. It added that it was made to be a beacon for the area.

Inside the church, it has a circular central shape that's surrounded by four stone-clad towers. There's also a central plaza, as well as liturgical spaces for people to use.

Ioannis Lambriniadis, the archbishop elpidophoros of America, said that it will become a place where people can 'imagine and envision a world where mercy is inevitable, reconciliation is desirable, and forgiveness is possible.'

The location of the church is a part of the master plan of architect Daniel Libeskind.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church

The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church is a part of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. It said that before the 9/11 attack that resulted to its fall, it served a multi-ethnic neighborhood.

The church started in 1916 as a church that held worship in a small row house. In its early days, it would be one of the usual stops for Greeks coming to America for a new life. Over the years, it witnessed the financial centers' growth and transformation as it continued to be an 'ever-present spiritual jewel' for all New Yorkers.

Sadly, the church would completely destroyed by the terrorist attack. Fortunately, no one was in the church during that time and there were no reported casualties.

In 2019, The Friends of Saint Nicholas was established for the construction and improvement of the church and the National Shrine. The group raised, invested, and disbursed the funds needed by the church. Today, it continues to help the operations and maintenance of the church.

September 11 Attacks

According to Brittanica, the 9/11 attacks happened in 2001 through coordinated airline hijackings and suicide attacks of 19 militants associated with the Islamic organization al-Qaeda. It resulted in the fall of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. It is remembered as the deadliest terrorist attack on United States soil that resulted to the death of over 2,750 people in New York, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. Because of their heroic response, about 400 police officers and firefighters died in the efforts to save lives. After the attack at the heart of New York, the site where the towers once stood tall became 'Ground Zero,' a place for grief and commemoration for the lives lost in the attacks.

