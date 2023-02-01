President Biden used the words of Catholic leaders, the U.S. bishops and Pope Francis, to defend the idea of the government paying for abortions, even though those leaders have been firmly against the idea.

Abortion, although it is readily available to everyone in pharmacies, still is against the principles of other people, especially those serious about their faith, and consider abortion as an offense to one of the Ten Commandments.

President Biden Calls on Catholic Leaders' Concerns Over Abortion Funding

In a report on Fox News, President Biden listened attentively as the reporter brought up the concerns raised by Catholic leaders regarding the use of federal funds for abortion procedures. Despite being a Catholic himself, the President acknowledged the delicate nature of the issue and emphasized the need for accessible and affordable healthcare for all women.

He assured the reporter that he would continue to dialogue with the Catholic community and work towards finding a solution that balances individual freedoms and religious beliefs.

A statement by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has garnered widespread attention and sparked a debate on using taxpayer funds for abortion services. Bishop Michael Burbidge, head of the USCCB's Committee on Pro-Life Activities, emphasized the need to protect the conscience of taxpayers and stated that the funds could be better utilized in assisting women, children, and families.

The letter has sparked a discussion on the delicate balance between individual beliefs and government policies, with many weighing in on both sides of the issue.

The Bishop also believed that forcing taxpayers to fund abortions goes against their conscience. In the letter, he said that many Americans have long supported this principle, regardless of their differing opinions on abortion. Instead of funding abortion, Bishop Burbidge suggested that te congress focus on providing comprehensive support for women, children, and families, promoting childbirth, and making it easier to raise children.

Also Read: Pope Francis Urges Wealthy Christians to Fight Against 'Throwaway Culture'

Pope Francis Was Misinterpreted

President Biden's defense of taxpayer-funded abortion services by citing Pope Francis resulted in a strong reaction from the Catholic community, including calls for a formal apology and correction. Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler wrote on Twitter that President Biden should not be allowed to misinterpret the words of Pope Francis, who has referred to abortion as murder. Bishop Strickland called for the Vatican press office to clarify the Pope's stance and for President Biden's actions to be denounced as a false representation of Catholicism.

Pope Francis as the leader of the Catholic Church, is a very strict opposer to abortion as it violates the teachings of the religion from a lot of angles. He often compared it to killing animals and hiring a killer to take a life.

The church's struggle in battling this phenomenon is getting more challenging as the Food and Drug Administration has changed a rule permanently, making it easier for people to get abortion pills by allowing retail pharmacies to fill the prescriptions, according to the New York Times. This will make it easier for people to get the drugs in states where abortion is legal. But in states with strict laws against abortion, it may still be hard for pregnant people to get the medication.

Related Article: Efforts to Increase Access to Abortion Pills Gain Momentum, Despite Ongoing Controversy